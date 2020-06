Amenities

parking microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This is a 2nd floor studio apartment with, 1 bath, bedroom/living room with kitchenette area (refrigerator, sink, microwave and cooktop) and parking for 1 car. Landlord requires credit report, completely filled out application with references, first month's rent and security deposit. This is a very nice unit, back yard backs up to Emmett Belknap's parking lot. NO PETS.