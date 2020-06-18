All apartments in Lake Ronkonkoma
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

3 Renwick Rd

3 Renwick Road · No Longer Available
Location

3 Renwick Road, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
Lake Ronkonkoma

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL HOME, 3 BEDROOMS, 1 FULL BATH, 1 HALF BATH, KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, LAUNDRY ACCESS IN HOME, CENTRAL AIR. SACHEM SCHOOL DISTRICT, CLOSE TO LIRR.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Renwick Rd have any available units?
3 Renwick Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ronkonkoma, NY.
Is 3 Renwick Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3 Renwick Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Renwick Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3 Renwick Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ronkonkoma.
Does 3 Renwick Rd offer parking?
No, 3 Renwick Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3 Renwick Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Renwick Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Renwick Rd have a pool?
No, 3 Renwick Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3 Renwick Rd have accessible units?
No, 3 Renwick Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Renwick Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Renwick Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Renwick Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3 Renwick Rd has units with air conditioning.
