Home
/
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY
/
3 Renwick Rd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3 Renwick Rd
3 Renwick Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3 Renwick Road, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
Lake Ronkonkoma
Amenities
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL HOME, 3 BEDROOMS, 1 FULL BATH, 1 HALF BATH, KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, LAUNDRY ACCESS IN HOME, CENTRAL AIR. SACHEM SCHOOL DISTRICT, CLOSE TO LIRR.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3 Renwick Rd have any available units?
3 Renwick Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY
.
Is 3 Renwick Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3 Renwick Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Renwick Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3 Renwick Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lake Ronkonkoma
.
Does 3 Renwick Rd offer parking?
No, 3 Renwick Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3 Renwick Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Renwick Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Renwick Rd have a pool?
No, 3 Renwick Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3 Renwick Rd have accessible units?
No, 3 Renwick Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Renwick Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Renwick Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Renwick Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3 Renwick Rd has units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
