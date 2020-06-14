Apartment List
/
NY
/
kingston
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:48 PM

12 Apartments for rent in Kingston, NY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Kingston renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
113 Clinton Ave 3
113 Clinton Avenue, Kingston, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
800 sqft
great apartment! - Property Id: 144826 Fabulous newly renovated second floor apartment, boast a luminous open floor plan design, vaulted ceilings and architectural details.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
109 Main Street
109 Main Street, Kingston, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideal Uptown location for Professional person or couple. Immaculate upstairs apartment features 1 br, 1 bath, lr with hardwood floors, kitchen, dining area, enclosed sun porch & walkup attic for storage.
Results within 5 miles of Kingston

1 of 25

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
417 GARDENIA DRIVE
417 Gardenia Drive, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1415 sqft
Come home to easy living at The Gardens in Rhinebeck. The Chestnut Model is exquisite! 1400 sq ft of space to enjoy & offers 2 BRs & 2 Bths in a ground floor, end unit.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
10 WHEELER ROAD
10 Wheeler Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in Rhinebeck NY, 2 miles south of the village, and just minutes from the train station make this a great commuter location.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
245 ROUTE 308
245 East Market Street, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1680 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED SEASONAL MAY TO SEPTEMBER RENTAL! Beautiful house with gleaming hardwood floors. Large Kitchen with gourmet stove. Main floor laundry with a half bath. Three bedrooms and full bath upstairs.
Results within 10 miles of Kingston

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1614 9G
1614 Route 9g, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
995 sqft
"Heat' included in this adorable two bedroom 1st floor unit. Hardwood flooring, Ceramic tiled bath and move in ready July 2020. Easy commute to Marist College, CIA, all major highways and transportation.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
24 Village
24 Village Drive, Saugerties South, NY
Studio
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rental has: ** can rent 3 bedrooms + 2 baths, with washer/dryer included=$1,700 ** can also rent as 2 bedroom, 1 bath, no washer/dryer = $1,500 One level-- No stairs. Condition and appeal is very good.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
16 Livingston
16 Livingston Street, Saugerties, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 bedroom 2 bath apartment with wood floors throughout. Great outside deck with mountain views. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and separate dining area. Large living room with access to deck.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
71 Goat hill Road
71 Goat Hill Rd, Ulster County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
Seasonal rental ONLY. Large house AND 2 story studio for Rent with lots of acreage! A spacious mid-seventies contemporary has a woodsy rustic elegance, exposed beams & wood floors.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
3530 ROUTE 9G UNIT 1
3530 State Highway 9g, Columbia County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
5192 sqft
Newly renovated two bedroom apartment conveniently located just up the road from Bard College and a short ride to Germantown, Hudson, Red Hook and Tivoli.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
344 COUNTY ROUTE 6
344 County Route 6, Columbia County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
Beautifully updated and well-maintained 2+ bedroom cottage located close to Tivoli, Germantown, Bard College, Red Hook and Rhinebeck.

1 of 18

Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
1 Unit Available
1 CLAY HILL
1 Clay Hill Road, Tivoli, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1968 sqft
This charming cottage is located within walking distance to the quaint Village of Tivoli. Original details abound in this 3 BR/2 BA cottage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Kingston, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Kingston renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Kingston 2 BedroomsKingston 3 Bedrooms
Kingston Apartments with Balcony
Kingston Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Danbury, CTAlbany, NYPoughkeepsie, NYOssining, NYRensselaer, NYNew Windsor, NYNew Paltz, NYMaybrook, NYChester, NY
Pomona, NYVoorheesville, NYFishkill, NYGreenwood Lake, NYMonticello, NYWalden, NYBeacon, NYSaugerties, NYCatskill, NY
Liberty, NYMount Kisco, NYMiddletown, NYMechanicstown, NYNewburgh, NYHighland Falls, NYWoodbury, NYWest Haverstraw, NYWarwick, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Marist CollegeThe College of Saint Rose
SUNY at AlbanyState University of New York at New Paltz
Vassar College