Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

113 Clinton Ave 3

113 Clinton Avenue · (917) 545-0149
Location

113 Clinton Avenue, Kingston, NY 12401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
great apartment! - Property Id: 144826

Fabulous newly renovated second floor apartment, boast a luminous open floor plan design, vaulted ceilings and architectural details. This 1bathroom, 1 bedroom + office/small bedroom/alcove: Stainless steel appliances including, dishwasher, double door refrigerator, stove and microwave, graciously combined with marble tile counter top, tile floor and hardwood floors.
The building's backyard offers planters to grow your own vegetables.
The apartment has a Fujitsu 3 AC/heat split units and radiant floor heating in the bathroom. Plenty of storage space.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/144826
Property Id 144826

(RLNE5841471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Clinton Ave 3 have any available units?
113 Clinton Ave 3 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 113 Clinton Ave 3 have?
Some of 113 Clinton Ave 3's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Clinton Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
113 Clinton Ave 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Clinton Ave 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 113 Clinton Ave 3 is pet friendly.
Does 113 Clinton Ave 3 offer parking?
No, 113 Clinton Ave 3 does not offer parking.
Does 113 Clinton Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Clinton Ave 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Clinton Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 113 Clinton Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 113 Clinton Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 113 Clinton Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Clinton Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 Clinton Ave 3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Clinton Ave 3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 113 Clinton Ave 3 has units with air conditioning.
