113 Clinton Ave 3

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

great apartment! - Property Id: 144826



Fabulous newly renovated second floor apartment, boast a luminous open floor plan design, vaulted ceilings and architectural details. This 1bathroom, 1 bedroom + office/small bedroom/alcove: Stainless steel appliances including, dishwasher, double door refrigerator, stove and microwave, graciously combined with marble tile counter top, tile floor and hardwood floors.

The building's backyard offers planters to grow your own vegetables.

The apartment has a Fujitsu 3 AC/heat split units and radiant floor heating in the bathroom. Plenty of storage space.

