apartments with pool
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:53 PM
30 Apartments for rent in Jamesport, NY with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Jamesport
10 4th Street
10 4th Street, Jamesport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$17,000
2200 sqft
Rented through Labor Day. Impeccable Home on the water. In-ground pool, hot tub. Master Suite- Three bedrooms, two full baths in all. Kayak on private lake walk to sandy bay beach, playground, and close to town. Home affords lots of privacy.
Results within 5 miles of Jamesport
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Riverhead
27 Blueberry Commons
27 Blackberry Commons, Riverhead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1228 sqft
Very clean 2 br townhouse, new dishwasher, new stove located in a private community with a pool. Private wooded view off the patio. .Rent includes, TV, landline, and internet. Absolutelly NO PETS! Credit check a must! Close to all!!
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
2 Douglas Ct
2 Douglas Court, Hampton Bays, NY
3 Bedrooms
$35,000
Adorable contemporary with heated saltwater pool. Huge Kitchen, high ceilings and tons of natural light. Private partially wooded back yard and close to West Landing Beach. 3 spacious bedrooms and a bonus room a few steps away.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
East Quogue
162 Chardonnay Dr
162 Chardonnay Drive, East Quogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$55,000
Totally Modern - Like Nothing Else in Southampton Pines. Pristine, light-filled, and turnkey home inside and out. Ideal for entertaining.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
East Quogue
5 Laura Ct
5 Laura Court, East Quogue, NY
6 Bedrooms
$6,900
4000 sqft
september- november rental.....Large Contemporary with pool & tennis! utilities paid by landlord...6 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, master suite, wood floors, CAC, full finished basement with great entertaining space!
Last updated July 24 at 10:21pm
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
11 N Shore Rd
11 North Shore Road, Hampton Bays, NY
5 Bedrooms
$50,000
Beautifully appointed water view beach house with five bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, inground pool, rooftop deck for expansive views of peconic bay.beach access right in front of house.
Results within 10 miles of Jamesport
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Westhampton
9 Sea Breeze Avenue
9 Seabreeze Avenue, Westhampton, NY
3 Bedrooms
$22,000
August Rental?? See it TODAY before July tenant moves in!!! All Inclusive!! Foyer, Living/Dining Rm, Eat in Kitchen, Full Bath, Bedroom, Upper Level, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Cutchogue
5270 Nassau Point Road
5270 Nassau Point Road, Cutchogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
**Update- rented through Labor Day 2020.**. Gourmet Chef's kitchen opens into great room with cathedral ceilings, perfect for entertaining. The outdoor seating on the deck overlooks the pool and magical gardens.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
East Quogue
15 Walnut Avenue
15 Walnut Avenue, East Quogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$38,000
1800 sqft
Charming East Quogue Village home. A stone's throw from Main Street, the Village Green, Hampton Jitney stop and chic little shops in the Hamptons' quaintest hamlet.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
11 Bridle Path
11 Bridle Path, Westhampton Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
2244 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Need to extend the summer? Enjoy the month of September in this sun filled and spacious 4B open concept home nestled in a quiet WHB neighborhood close to town, shops, restaurants, beaches and train. Privately landscaped .
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
231 Dune Rd
231 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$14,000
Renovated Hotel Room with Microwave and Small Fridge....The Wonderful Bath and Tennis.Sleeps 4. ..Close to New Westhampton Beach Village (No Car Needed) Ocean Access and Tennis! Rent Includes All Utilities..Coffee Pot, Microwave and Small Fridge....
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
East Quogue
23 Dune Road
23 Dune Road, East Quogue, NY
8 Bedrooms
$75,000
3000 sqft
A Great House and a Great Spot! A Big Ocean Front Beach House with Hot Tub and Pool Too...8 Bedrooms with Great Separation and Open Layout with Great Comfort for a Lot of People! Perfect for Family Wedding Guests etc etc...
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Westhampton
18 N Quarter Rd
18 North Quarter Road, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$55,000
2800 sqft
This 4 bedroom contemporary has all the toys for great summer fun.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
7 Quantuck Bay Road
7 Quantuck Bay Road, Quiogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$21,000
1770 sqft
Privately sited 3 bedroom/2 bath contemporary is available for the first time. Heated, In-ground pool with spacious deck for summer entertaining. Central air, outdoor shower and garage for all your beach gear.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Westhampton
23 Bishop Avenue
23 Bishop Avenue, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
Thoughtfully designed renovation offers open concept floor plan - light and airy with meticulous attention to detail.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
East Quogue
104 Aerie Way
104 Aerie Way, East Quogue, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Spacious Bright Upper Unit Condo In 55+ Community.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
7 Linda Ln
7 Linda Lane, Hampton Bays, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
1682 sqft
Your Hamptons vacation awaits! Book now for Aug-Labor Day! Spectacular in-ground 16'x32' Gunite pool in fully fenced-in private backyard. Landscaped property is over 1/4 acre.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Quogue
3 Blueberry Lane
3 Blueberry Lane, Quogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$65,000
2400 sqft
The classic 80's contemporary updated to the max. Freshly gutted and rebuilt to the highest standards this Quogue Village home was built by one of the areas finest builders for himself.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Westhampton
726 Ent Ave
726 Ent Avenue, Westhampton, NY
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
Private,Beautifully furnished 3 BR,2 newly tiled Full Bath Home w/Modern white kitchen,Living Room w/Vaulted ceilings and exposed beams, Wood Burning FP and Dining Area. Screened Sun Room overlooking hydrangea garden.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
32 White Oak Lane
32 White Oak Lane, Westhampton Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$45,000
2200 sqft
Beautifully renovated one level home with open floor plan - primary bedroom suite with large marble bathroom, second jr. en-suite bedroom and two additional guest bedrooms. Outdoors features heated gunite pool with blue stone patio.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
36 Oak Lane
36 Oak Lane, Hampton Bays, NY
4 Bedrooms
$9,500
3200 sqft
Looking for a terrific waterfront summer rental west of the canal? This 4 bedroom gem has wide open Views of the bay and Dune Road, literal minutes to the ocean, town bistros and eateries and of course shopping, LIRR and Jitney.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
94 Brook Lane
94 Brook Lane, Westhampton Beach, NY
6 Bedrooms
$70,000
6000 sqft
Unique opportunity to rent a very special home on Aspatuck Creek. Features include Gourmet kitchen,Spacious living room,Six bedrooms,Six full baths, Views from every room.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
East Quogue
101 Dune Road
101 Dune Road, East Quogue, NY
1 Bedroom
$11,000
550 sqft
Great Oceanfront complex. Cocktails and Lobster Rolls at Dockers across the street. Beautiful sunsets. Best summer ever!
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Cutchogue
530 Stillwater
530 Stillwater Avenue, Cutchogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$12,400
1800 sqft
*Update* rented through Aug. 31, 2020. Available September on. Summer getaway with an in-ground pool and close to beach. In the heart of all the North Fork has to offer. Seasonal rental, weekly price with a 14 night minimum
