Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:00 PM

22 Apartments for rent in Irondequoit, NY with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Irondequoit offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike... Read Guide >

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Culver-Winton-Main
138 Wisconsin Street
138 Wisconsin Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1387 sqft
138 Wisconsin Street Available 06/01/20 Newly Available - Highly Sought-After North Winton Village Rental! - Move right in to this cozy colonial in sought-after North Winton Village.
Results within 5 miles of Irondequoit
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
13 Units Available
East Avenue
933 the U
933 University Ave, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,520
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1229 sqft
Brand new, pet-friendly luxury apartments centrally located near everything from the George Eastman Museum to Highland Park. Amenities include a yoga and fitness center, controlled-access buildings, a dog washing station and in-home laundry.
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
33 Units Available
Winding Creek Apartments
1017 Waverton Cir, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,395
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1336 sqft
Winding Creek Apartment Homes offers brand new one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent conveniently located in Webster, NY. Each of the apartments offered at Winding Creek provides you with modern amenities and high-end features.
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
8 Units Available
Webster Green
1205 Rousseau Dr, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,280
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1469 sqft
Near I-590, Route 104 and Ahepa Park. Lots of on-site amenities including a pool and sundeck, fitness center and playground. Garages included. Luxury interiors with granite countertops, a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
NOTA
139 Anderson Ave 2
139 Anderson Avenue, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 139 Anderson Avenue #2 - Property Id: 320179 Cute two bedrooms one bath apartment right across the street from the Village Gate! Quiet area but easy walk to East Avenue and Park Avenue.

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
136 Greenaway Rd
136 Greenaway Road, Brighton, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1360 sqft
136 Greenaway Rd Available 09/01/20 Rarely Available 2-Bedroom Home in Brighton! - *************************************** Take the 360 Tour Here: https://view.ricohtours.

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
49 Stone St
49 Stone Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,325
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW Luxury Apts! Free Internet, Affordable Units! - Property Id: 230999 NEWLY constructed upscale luxury apartments ready for rent! Be the first one to live in these gorgeous apartments with upgraded amenities and FREE INTERNET! 92 WalkScore!

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
19th Ward
85 Kron St.
85 Kron Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1527 sqft
4-Bedroom Single Family Home in the 19th Ward - ****************************** Take Our 360 Tour Here: https://view.ricohtours.

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
15 French Creek Drive
15 French Creek Drive, Brighton, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
Great neighbors. Many young kids. Safe and easy to check on them. Great school. I have purchased a home and am looking to Sublet a 3 bedroom Sublet in French Creek Townhouse in Brighton.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Avenue
240 Meigs Street
240 Meigs Street, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
950 sqft
Awesome 2 bedroom Lower, w/ hardwood floors, Updated kitchen and bath. 1 off-street parking spaces. Washer and dryer included, extra storage in private basement. 1 Small dog or 1 cat negotiable with extra fee. Non smokers. Available August 1st.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Strong
59 Stewart Street
59 Stewart Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1152 sqft
This property may be your perfect match! Walking and biking distance to Strong Hospital. Looking for a July 1st move in for a long term tenant.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
East Avenue
40 Vick Park B Park
40 Vick Park B, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1487 sqft
Beautiful 1st floor apartment in the heart of Park Avenue with original charm & character and sought-after updates in kitchen & bath. This unit offers 2-3 bedrooms & 1 full bath with walk-in shower & updated vanity.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
55 Castleford Road
55 Castleford Road, Monroe County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1224 sqft
Amazing totally remodeled 3 bedroom with 2 newly finished and updated full bathrooms.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Cobbs Hill
305 Castlebar Road
305 Castlebar Road, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1831 sqft
Charming Tudor on beautiful and private lot. Rare to find a lease in the neighborhood. Deteched 2 car garage; full basement; nice 3rd floor for storage. Lawn/landscaping maintenance/snow removal included. Washer/Dryer.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
NOTA
247 North Goodman Street
247 North Goodman Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,995
987 sqft
WOW! The Carnegie Apts. Rochester’s newest apartment building. Enjoy Luxury City Living w/ the amenities that define opulence. Located in the highly desired Neighborhood of the arts, The Carnegie Apts.
Results within 10 miles of Irondequoit
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
6 Units Available
Ethan Pointe Apartments
2299 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,375
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents live in community with pool, fitness center and elevator. Units feature patio or balcony, ice maker and stainless steel appliances. Located in Henrietta, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
8 Units Available
Oakmonte Apartments
1 Oakmonte Blvd, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community is close to Route 104 and I-590. The units offer renovated interiors, dishwashers, garbage disposals, gas ranges and granite countertops. Some units also have hardwood floors and fireplaces.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
38 Campus Dr
38 Campus Drive, Monroe County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
38 Campus Dr Available 09/01/20 *SPACIOUS 3 bed/1 bath centrally located in Henrietta!* - * 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom *PLENTY of living space throughout! *Cute front patio area *Off street parking with garage access *LARGE yard! *Washer and Dryer on

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
19th Ward
160 Weldon St.
160 Weldon Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
3-Bedroom Single Family Home in the 19th Ward - Check this one out! Charming and lovely well-maintained 3-bedroom Colonial with tons of the beautiful original gumwood trim throughout.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
47 Eagan Blvd
47 Eagan Boulevard, Monroe County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
3+ bed, 2.5 bath, Single Family home in heart of Henrietta((VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE BELOW!!)) - This 3+ bedroom, 2.5 bath, Single Family home in heart of Henrietta, has finished basement and bonus room w/walk-out to back yard.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
19 Jordan Ave
19 Jordan Avenue, North Gates, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
4 Bedroom Single Family Home For Rent - Property Id: 101961 This adorable 4 bedroom cape cod is ready for you to move right in! Nice hardwood floors throughout! Spacious eat-in kitchen with easy to clean floors and knotty pine walls! First floor
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Irondequoit, NY

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Irondequoit offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Irondequoit. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Irondequoit can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

