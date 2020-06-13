11 Apartments for rent in Hilton, NY

Apartment List
1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
6 Units Available
Crossroads Apartments
3563 Big Ridge Road, Spencerport, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located steps from Rose Turner Park, Erie Canal Heritage Trail and the Mall at Greece Ridge. Unit amenities include dishwasher, garbage disposal and private entrances. Community offers residents laundry, playground and dog park.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
23 Units Available
Gateway Landing on the Canal
155 Canal Landing Blvd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,195
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1359 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1451 sqft
Spacious homes just north of Rochester, close to I-39 and Route 104. One-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments come with carpets, ceiling fans and granite counters. Elevator, bike storage, BBQ and grill, and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
13 Units Available
Glenbrook Manor
40 Hazelhurst Dr, Rochester, NY
Studio
$750
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$840
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
805 sqft
Where else but Glenbrook Manor Apartments can you live affordably, only minutes from the major expressways and downtown Rochester, yet still enjoy the quiet privacy of a rural setting? Set far back off of Lyell Road in Gates, our studio, one-, and
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
8 Units Available
Imperial North Apartments
4672 Dewey Ave, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units include garbage disposal, central air conditioning and dining room. Community features sun deck, swing set, tennis court and pool. Close to downtown Rochester and restaurants such as Famous Dave's or Benucci's.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1016 Elmgrove Road 2
1016 Elmgrove Road, Monroe County, NY
Studio
$1,800
1740 sqft
Buffalo-Elmgrove Professional Park - Property Id: 284365 Professional Office Space, ready to occupy. Cornerof Elmgrove and Buffalo Road in Gates Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
67 Cranberry Rd
67 Cranberry Road, Monroe County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2028 sqft
Single Family on Cranberry Pond - Property Id: 285837 This beautiful single family home is available for rent as soon as 6/1/2020! Recently remodeled, very large kitchen, 2 full bathrooms and it includes a washer and dryer! Enjoy the summer on

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
88 Alecia Drive
88 Alecia Drive, Monroe County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,523
1712 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!  CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!  CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Rochester, NY is now available.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
2716 Nichols Street
2716 Nichols Street, Monroe County, NY
1 Bedroom
$900
790 sqft
This one of kind studio, located in Ogden offers nice lot size for privacy. Apartment located on the second floor. Has 1 bedroom a living room , 1 bathroom, an eat in kitchen, a laundry room and 4 closets for storage.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1602 Edgemere Drive
1602 Edgemere Drive, Monroe County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1896 sqft
Lots of extras in this special home! Desirable open floor plan with 18" ceramic tile and 3-season room. Many upgrades: Shaker kitchen, finished family room with hardwood flooring, bathrooms with ceramic tile, roof, furnace.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
19 Jordan Ave
19 Jordan Avenue, North Gates, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
4 Bedroom Single Family Home For Rent - Property Id: 101961 This adorable 4 bedroom cape cod is ready for you to move right in! Nice hardwood floors throughout! Spacious eat-in kitchen with easy to clean floors and knotty pine walls! First floor

Median Rent in Hilton

Last updated May 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Hilton is $782, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $969.
Studio
$662
1 Bed
$782
2 Beds
$969
3+ Beds
$1,214
City GuideHilton
In 1982 at the annual Village of Hilton Apple Fest, a 10-ton apple pie made with 440 bushels of apples was presented. The humongous dessert was even fully baked -- just like this flavorful upstate New York town!

With a population of about 5,886 and a size of 1.7 square miles, Hilton is certainly not the Big Apple like New York City, but when it comes to a more relaxed lifestyle with the great outdoors all around, it isn't small potatoes either. Located in Monroe county, Township of Parma and close to the shores of Lake Ontario, Hilton is an apple growing community within a quaint village setting.

Moving to Hilton

Unless your brain is as empty as an apple head doll, it's a no brainer that finding rental housing in a village less than two miles across is likely to be a challenge. There _are _places to rent in Hilton, but you have to move faster than a New York City minute to be able to enjoy the slower pace of country life here-- (oh, the irony!).

Housing Options

The irony continues as the variety of housing unit sizes and types is wide, but the overall availability for them is narrow. Generally, 1 bedroom apartments for rent as well as 2 bedroom rental units are more common in Hilton than studios and 3 bedroom homes. Whether you hope to find apartments, houses or townhouses for rent, start looking at least several months ahead of your move if you can. You'll need your credit history, proof of income and damage deposit all ready to go as well. This way, when the right place for you becomes available, you won't run the risk of losing the unit by being unprepared.

Obstacle Course

After all, being prepared financially is only going to make finding great places to live in such a small town much easier. You'll likely find that rental housing prices here vary widely and apartments aren't going to be dirt cheap or extra large. Still, most rents and unit sizes in Hilton, New York tend to be just a little larger than you'd find in other small American village towns for the most part, but you may have to pay quite a lot more for luxury or newly renovated apartments.

Hilton Neighborhoods

With a size of under two square miles, the Village of Hilton is pretty much its own neighborhood. This makes the shops, banks, businesses and restaurants within easy reach of all of the residents here and it's so convenient to be able to walk or take a short drive to everything. If you want to live within a sub-community in another sense, though, there is one fairly popular apartment community:

Hilton Village II Apartments: When it's time to find a new place, most people in town hit up the Hilton Village II Apartments. This complex, on Village II Drive on landscaped property, has a load of studio apartments for rent as well as one bedroom and two bedroom units.

Living in Hilton

After you've secured the place of your dreams in Hilton, take some time to walk around and explore the town. You'll find a few grocery stores and banks here. The Hilton-Parma Recreation Center offers different sports and recreational options and also holds fun events like flea markets. Attending the annual Apple Fest in the fall, with its fun, food and festivities, is a 'must do' when you're a Hilton resident!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Hilton?
In Hilton, the median rent is $662 for a studio, $782 for a 1-bedroom, $969 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,214 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Hilton, check out our monthly Hilton Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Hilton?
Some of the colleges located in the Hilton area include Rochester Institute of Technology, University of Rochester, Saint John Fisher College, Monroe Community College, and SUNY College at Brockport. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Hilton?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hilton from include Rochester, Webster, Fairport, Victor, and Canandaigua.

