11 Apartments for rent in Hilton, NY📍
With a population of about 5,886 and a size of 1.7 square miles, Hilton is certainly not the Big Apple like New York City, but when it comes to a more relaxed lifestyle with the great outdoors all around, it isn't small potatoes either. Located in Monroe county, Township of Parma and close to the shores of Lake Ontario, Hilton is an apple growing community within a quaint village setting.
Unless your brain is as empty as an apple head doll, it's a no brainer that finding rental housing in a village less than two miles across is likely to be a challenge. There _are _places to rent in Hilton, but you have to move faster than a New York City minute to be able to enjoy the slower pace of country life here-- (oh, the irony!).
Housing Options
The irony continues as the variety of housing unit sizes and types is wide, but the overall availability for them is narrow. Generally, 1 bedroom apartments for rent as well as 2 bedroom rental units are more common in Hilton than studios and 3 bedroom homes. Whether you hope to find apartments, houses or townhouses for rent, start looking at least several months ahead of your move if you can. You'll need your credit history, proof of income and damage deposit all ready to go as well. This way, when the right place for you becomes available, you won't run the risk of losing the unit by being unprepared.
Obstacle Course
After all, being prepared financially is only going to make finding great places to live in such a small town much easier. You'll likely find that rental housing prices here vary widely and apartments aren't going to be dirt cheap or extra large. Still, most rents and unit sizes in Hilton, New York tend to be just a little larger than you'd find in other small American village towns for the most part, but you may have to pay quite a lot more for luxury or newly renovated apartments.
With a size of under two square miles, the Village of Hilton is pretty much its own neighborhood. This makes the shops, banks, businesses and restaurants within easy reach of all of the residents here and it's so convenient to be able to walk or take a short drive to everything. If you want to live within a sub-community in another sense, though, there is one fairly popular apartment community:
Hilton Village II Apartments: When it's time to find a new place, most people in town hit up the Hilton Village II Apartments. This complex, on Village II Drive on landscaped property, has a load of studio apartments for rent as well as one bedroom and two bedroom units.
After you've secured the place of your dreams in Hilton, take some time to walk around and explore the town. You'll find a few grocery stores and banks here. The Hilton-Parma Recreation Center offers different sports and recreational options and also holds fun events like flea markets. Attending the annual Apple Fest in the fall, with its fun, food and festivities, is a 'must do' when you're a Hilton resident!