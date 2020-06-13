11 Apartments for rent in Hilton, NY

Moving to Hilton

Unless your brain is as empty as an apple head doll, it's a no brainer that finding rental housing in a village less than two miles across is likely to be a challenge. There _are _places to rent in Hilton, but you have to move faster than a New York City minute to be able to enjoy the slower pace of country life here-- (oh, the irony!).

Housing Options

The irony continues as the variety of housing unit sizes and types is wide, but the overall availability for them is narrow. Generally, 1 bedroom apartments for rent as well as 2 bedroom rental units are more common in Hilton than studios and 3 bedroom homes. Whether you hope to find apartments, houses or townhouses for rent, start looking at least several months ahead of your move if you can. You'll need your credit history, proof of income and damage deposit all ready to go as well. This way, when the right place for you becomes available, you won't run the risk of losing the unit by being unprepared.

Obstacle Course

After all, being prepared financially is only going to make finding great places to live in such a small town much easier. You'll likely find that rental housing prices here vary widely and apartments aren't going to be dirt cheap or extra large. Still, most rents and unit sizes in Hilton, New York tend to be just a little larger than you'd find in other small American village towns for the most part, but you may have to pay quite a lot more for luxury or newly renovated apartments.