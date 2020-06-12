/
2 bedroom apartments
43 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Green Island, NY
8 Units Available
Rivers Edge
1100 Riverview Dr, Green Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1112 sqft
Residents of the River's Edge Apartments in Green Island, NY enjoy relaxed waterfront living with spectacular river views, walking distance to downtown Troy's vibrant riverfront district, and easy commuter access to downtown Albany and Saratoga
Results within 1 mile of Green Island
5 Units Available
Riverwalk Apartments
200 Riverwalk Way, Cohoes, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
934 sqft
Enjoy sparkling river views from this lovely, well-maintained apartment community, in walking distance to Peebles Island State Park and miles of bike and walking trails in Cohoes, NY.
SoHo
18 Units Available
Hudson Square
1000 Hudson Square, Cohoes, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1066 sqft
The Hudson Square Apartment Community is everything you have come to expect from a Prime Companies property.
13 Units Available
Waters View
100 Waters View Cir, Cohoes, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1314 sqft
Settle into the beauty of riverfront living where the Hudson and Mohawk Rivers meet in Cohoes, NY. Waters View Apartments offers serene beauty and rich outdoor recreation to balance your busy lifestyle.
South Central
1 Unit Available
165 4th St
165 4th Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
985 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom newly remodeled apartment in Troy. This is a third floor light-filled apartment with windows on all sides, and a comfortable full-home type layout with tons of closet space.
Downtown Troy
1 Unit Available
42 THIRD ST
42 3rd Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Nice 3rd floor apartment centrally located in the heart of bustling downtown Troy. Walk to all the shops, restaurants, Farmers market, waterfront and be part of this vibrant community.
1 Unit Available
254 SARATOGA ST
254 Saratoga Street, Cohoes, NY
2 Bedrooms
$950
Character and convenience! This 1st floor unit has tons of charm and is walking distance to downtown Cohoes. Unit features eat-in kitchen, living room, plenty of closet space, 2 bedrooms and front porch.
Results within 5 miles of Green Island
20 Units Available
The Lofts at Harmony Mills
100 N Mohawk St, Cohoes, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1364 sqft
Overlooking the Mohawk River and just a short drive to Troy or Downtown Albany. High, lofted ceilings, eight-foot windows, and indoor parking and swimming. Stunning views and well-appointed, modern units.
11 Units Available
Shelter Cove Apartments
1 Sound Place, Cohoes, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1728 sqft
Shelter Cove Apartments, located in the North Colonie School District of Cohoes, NY, is uniquely situated for easy commuting to any point between downtown Albany and Saratoga Springs.
4 Units Available
Highland Creek
2 Newbury Drive, Rensselaer County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1501 sqft
Spectrum Cable TV (125+ channels) Included.
2 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
2 Winter Creek Blvd, Albany County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1012 sqft
Located in heart of Latham just off Rte. 9, Liberty Pointe is a 10 unit (direct access) and a 47 unit (shared entry) luxury apartment building sitting within the Village at New Loudon.
Lansingburgh
1 Unit Available
48 New turnpike rd 1
48 New Turnpike Road, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Spacious Pleasantdale apartment - Property Id: 292598 About 48 New Turnpike Road #1 This is a perfect apartment for a small family or couple.
2 Units Available
Ashfield Senior (55+) Apartments
2 Jeanne Jugan Ln, Albany County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$925
Ashfield Senior Apartments is located in Latham New York, a part of the Albany Region of CRM. Ashfield was formally Our Lady of Hope, a nursing home which was a 200 bed facility.
1 Unit Available
Lofts at Harmony Mills Fallsview
100 North Mohawk Street, Cohoes, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1331 sqft
Bright, open layout with custom overhead beams, historic features, and hardwood floors. Residence is newly renovated and includes granite countertops, modern cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and a built in washer/dryer.
South Troy
1 Unit Available
37 Cottage Street Apt. 1B
37 Cottage Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
980 sqft
Large 2 bedroom Includes: heat, hot water, cooking gas and even electric!! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout Lots of closets Fitness center On the bus line Off street parking Laundry on site No Pets!
South Troy
1 Unit Available
45 Cottage Street Apt. 1B
45 Cottage Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
980 sqft
Large 2 bedroom with newly renovated kitchen!! Includes: heat, hot water, cooking gas and even electric! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout Lots of closets Fitness center On the bus line Off street parking Laundry on site No Pets!
South Troy
1 Unit Available
53 Cottage Street Apt.1B
53 Cottage Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
980 sqft
Large 2 bedroom with newly renovated kitchen! Includes: heat, hot water, cooking gas and even electric! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout! Lots of closets Fitness center On the bus line Off street parking Laundry on site No Pets!
South Troy
1 Unit Available
54 Cottage Street Apt. 1C
54 Cottage Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
980 sqft
Large 2 bedroom with brand new renovated kitchen!! Includes: heat, hot water, cooking gas and even electric! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout! Lots of closets Fitness center On the bus line Off street parking Laundry on site No Pets!
South Troy
1 Unit Available
64 Cottage Street Apt. 2D
64 Cottage Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
980 sqft
Large 2 Bedroom with Large Kitchen Includes: heat, hot water, cooking gas and electric! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout Lots of closets Fitness center On the bus line Off street parking Laundry on site NO Pets!
South Troy
1 Unit Available
62 Cottage Street Apt. 1A
62 Cottage Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
980 sqft
Large 2 bedroom with NEWLY Update Kitchen! INCLUDES A GARAGE!!! All utilities included: heat hot water, cooking gas and even electric Beautiful hardwood floors throughout Lots of closets Fitness center On the bus line Off street parking Laundry on
1 Unit Available
1001 BRUNSWICK MEADOW WAY
1001 Brunswick Meadows Way, Rensselaer County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Take a look at this spacious two bedroom home available to fit all of you needs! Equipped with washer and Dryer, garage for storage, off street parking for 2 cars, open floor concept, stainless steal appliances, 2 full baths, porch, great closet
Lansingburgh
1 Unit Available
546 5TH AV
546 5th Avenue, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Large bright 2nd floor apartment in excellent condition. 2 bedrooms. Remodeled kitchen including a dishwasher and microwave oven. Bathroom with a shower, and a sleeping porch. Nice backyard and an off street parking spot. Video Link https://youtu.
1 Unit Available
251 TROY SCHENECTADY RD
251 Troy Schenectady Road, Albany County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
This is a convenient location right on Troy Schenectady Road yet very private with a great back and side yard. This apartment occupies the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building and include heat, hot water and electric all for a flat fee.
2 Units Available
The Tilley Lofts
101 1st Street, Watervliet, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1063 sqft
The Tilley Lofts features 62 upscale apartments in a quiet neighborhood. The one and two bedroom apartments range in size from 750 sqft to 1050 sqft and the lofts range from 1400 sqft to 1600 sqft in size.
