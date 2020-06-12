159 N Church Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

****LANDLORD PAYS UTILITIES****Step back in time in the historical village of Goshen. Charming apartment in unique vintage Victorian home with private entrance and patio. Includes high ceilings, dramatic entrance, large eat-in-kitchen, bathroom with shower. Huge living room with hardwood floors. Conveniently located. Walk to shops, restaurants, bank and bus. Will consider a dog. No cats. Dental office located on premises...ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING! Good full credit report and references a must! Call for appointment.