Goshen, NY
159 N Church Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:33 PM

159 N Church Street

159 North Church Street · (914) 262-5594
Location

159 North Church Street, Goshen, NY 10924
Goshen

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
****LANDLORD PAYS UTILITIES****Step back in time in the historical village of Goshen. Charming apartment in unique vintage Victorian home with private entrance and patio. Includes high ceilings, dramatic entrance, large eat-in-kitchen, bathroom with shower. Huge living room with hardwood floors. Conveniently located. Walk to shops, restaurants, bank and bus. Will consider a dog. No cats. Dental office located on premises...ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING! Good full credit report and references a must! Call for appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 N Church Street have any available units?
159 N Church Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 159 N Church Street have?
Some of 159 N Church Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 159 N Church Street currently offering any rent specials?
159 N Church Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 N Church Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 159 N Church Street is pet friendly.
Does 159 N Church Street offer parking?
Yes, 159 N Church Street does offer parking.
Does 159 N Church Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 159 N Church Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 N Church Street have a pool?
No, 159 N Church Street does not have a pool.
Does 159 N Church Street have accessible units?
No, 159 N Church Street does not have accessible units.
Does 159 N Church Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 159 N Church Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 159 N Church Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 159 N Church Street does not have units with air conditioning.
