158 Warren Street - upper
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

158 Warren Street - upper

158 Warren Street · (518) 727-0292
Location

158 Warren Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Studio · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
accessible
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
1300 sqft STOREFRONT located on Warren St in Glen's Falls. This storefront has one bathroom, office space, a medium-sized room, and a large room, with two display windows. Includes, water/sewer, trash removal, plowing, and off-street parking behind the building. This could make a great business location with high traffic visibility and bus route.
Great for offices, daycare center, or a perfect retail store.
Come take a look and picture your business here.

Please call or text Jolene at 518-727-0292 to see this open space.
This large 1100 sqft bright first-floor apartment is available now.
Snowplow, garbage, water, and sewer are included.
HUD welcome. 1,000/month 1,000/deposit background and credit checks conducted, rental reference required. Large eat-in kitchen, washer/dryer in unit, handicap bathroom, and off-street parking in the back of the building.
Walking distance to downtown Glens Falls.
Call Jolene to view this apartment 518 Seven two seven 0292

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

