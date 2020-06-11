158 Warren Street - upper

Amenities
1300 sqft STOREFRONT located on Warren St in Glen's Falls. This storefront has one bathroom, office space, a medium-sized room, and a large room, with two display windows. Includes, water/sewer, trash removal, plowing, and off-street parking behind the building. This could make a great business location with high traffic visibility and bus route.
Great for offices, daycare center, or a perfect retail store.
Come take a look and picture your business here.
Please call or text Jolene at 518-727-0292 to see this open space.
This large 1100 sqft bright first-floor apartment is available now.
Snowplow, garbage, water, and sewer are included.
HUD welcome. 1,000/month 1,000/deposit background and credit checks conducted, rental reference required. Large eat-in kitchen, washer/dryer in unit, handicap bathroom, and off-street parking in the back of the building.
Walking distance to downtown Glens Falls.
Call Jolene to view this apartment 518 Seven two seven 0292