Amenities

hardwood floors parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Cozy and welcoming Capecod home with a private side entrance. This sunny rental unit has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath and recently installed new windows. Apartment has been freshly painted, and newly finished hardwood flooring. Kitchen flooring has been replaced with laminate hardwood floors. Ceramic tiles in bathroom. Parking for 2 cars. Just minutes away from I-84 and I-87, Newburgh Beacon Bridge, and Beacon Metro North. Tenant pays own utilities/services.