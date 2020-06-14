8 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fishkill, NY

/
1 bedroom apartments
Fishkill Village
7 Units Available
Village at Merritt Park
80 Jefferson Blvd, Fishkill, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,640
791 sqft
Our unique 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes include stylish kitchens, breakfast bars, remodeled baths, balconies or patios and 9-foot ceilings. Some even have fireplaces.
Beacon
1 Unit Available
1166 NORTH AVENUE
1166 North Avenue, Beacon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
Location! 1 Bedroom walk up apartment in turn of the century Victorian beauty. Sunny with character, hardwood floors, large living room, 1 block to Main St. and down the hill to the train! Owner pays heat, hot water and cooking gas.
1 Unit Available
1 SPRING ST
1 Spring Street, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
400 sqft
washer, dryer, dishwasher and microwave. Tempered glass MOBILE counter top on a 5ft island - providing accessible counter space throughout the apartment bedroom fits a king size bed, end tables and dresser. extra shelves for storage
Brinckerhoff
1 Unit Available
8 ADDISON RD
8 Addison Road, Brinckerhoff, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
800 sqft
1 Bedroom apt. Located within residential home with a 2nd room connected that can also be used as a great office space. Very spacious living room with 1 full bath. Wonderful, quiet neighborhood with great backyard space and patio for entertaining.
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
119 First Street
119 First Street, Newburgh, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
770 sqft
Sleekly Renovated 1 bedroom Apartment on Liberty Street Corridor - Looking for a stylish 1 bedroom Apartment? This place has a bonus room that would be perfect as an in home studio or office.
Hopewell Junction
1 Unit Available
447 ROUTE 376 SUITE 5
447 New York Highway 376, Hopewell Junction, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,275
660 sqft
Tennat just moved out. ...MOVE IN TODAY ..3 ROOM APT. *** FREE HEAT ...FREE ELECTRIC.. FREE HOT WATER .. FREE CENTRAL AIR...1ST. FLOOR APT. WITH PRIVATE ENTRANCE .MBR CAN FIT KING SIZED BED. ... LR & DR COMBO,NEW KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS..
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
18 West St
18 West Street, Newburgh, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
750 sqft
Beautiful completely updated studio apartment!!!! - Spacious Studio apartment located in prime area in the city of Newburgh.....
1 Unit Available
21 Bkenhulle
21 Bykenhulle Road, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
800 sqft
Adorable and charming. Beautifully furnished apartment with quality furniture. Household and kitchen items included plus a TV. Free laundry room. All utilities included except cable. Central A/C. Lovely setting with privacy.
