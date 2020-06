Amenities

Great apartment featuring 2 bedrooms in a unit above the owners. Located on a wonderful street in the Village of Fayetteville. Close to everything. Outside entrance, two parking spaces on Lincoln Street side, no cats allowed, a dog may be acceptable upon owner's approval. Includes heat, a bonus washer and dryer in the apartment!!