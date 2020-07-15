/
/
fayetteville
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:32 PM
52 Apartments for rent in Fayetteville, NY📍
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Fayetteville
108 Walnut Street
108 Walnut Street, Fayetteville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
2142 sqft
Wonderful Townhome 2 family duplex in Village of Fayetteville. Has gas fireplace, hardwwod floors on first floor with newer carpeting on the second floor. Kitchen updated with lots of cabinets and newer appliances. Bonus washer/dryer included.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Fayetteville
400 Orchard Street
400 Orchard Street, Fayetteville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
2329 sqft
Great two bedroom 1 and one 1/2 bath apartment with first floor laundry, den or office, mudroom, off street parking. Hardwood flooring, walk in 2nd floor storage area. Large living room.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Fayetteville
108 Warren Street
108 Warren Street, Fayetteville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1012 sqft
Cute Single Family Home! Located in Fayetteville, NY. 2 Bedrooms with 1 bathroom with a back deck to enjoy and grill out. At this price this house will not last long. Cute Single Family Home! Located in Fayetteville, NY.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Fayetteville
220 Chapel Street
220 Chapel Street, Fayetteville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1600 sqft
Modern and brand new townhomes located in Fayetteville-Manlius school district. These homes offer 2 bedrooms-1.5 baths with a spacious layout.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Fayetteville
203 Walnut Street
203 Walnut St, Fayetteville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2000 sqft
Modern and new townhomes located in Fayetteville-Manlius school district. These homes offer 2 bedrooms-1.5 baths with a spacious layout. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and shaker style- self closing cabinet doors.
Results within 1 mile of Fayetteville
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4802 Huntwood
4802 Huntwood Path, Onondaga County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1516 sqft
Available August 1st 2300 sq ft townhome in Manlius just off Rt 92. Great location & close to all amenities & hiighways. Additional 800sq ft of living in finished lower level. Media room.
1 of 18
Last updated May 4 at 07:21 PM
1 Unit Available
Fayetteville
7658 Berkshire Parkway
7658 Berkshire Parkway, Onondaga County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2634 sqft
Great 4 bedroom 3 bath split level rental home in FM School district. One year lease 2350.00 per month plus utilities. No pets.
Results within 5 miles of Fayetteville
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Eastside
99 Roycroft Road
99 Roycroft Road, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1160 sqft
Available August 1, wonderfully maintained 3 bedroom ranch on Dewitt / Syracuse border. Quiet street, steps from LeMoyne College and perfect for those in the PA or nursing program. Hardwoods throughout, large master with 1/2 bath.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
217 Cooper Lane
217 Cooper Lane, Onondaga County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1908 sqft
Very spacious 4 BR, 2 bath ranch style house in sought after Dewitt Hills neighborhood. Nice kitchen with extensive eat-in area with bay window. New stove and refrigerator.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Meadowbrook
106 Doll Parkway
106 Doll Parkway, Syracuse, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2000 sqft
Lemoyne - 5 Bedroom - Everything Included - Beautiful House - One Block From Campus! Call -Text 315-430-9224 Lemoyne - 5 Bedroom - Everything Included - Beautiful House - One Block From Campus! Call -Text 315-430-9224
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Meadowbrook
121 Doll Parkway - A
121 Doll Parkway, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
LeMoyne - - 1 Block From Campus($600 per person) 5 Bedroom - 2 Bath House - Completely Remodeled, Hardwood Floors, Game Room, On Site Laundry - Call/Text 315-217-1244 LeMoyne - - 1 Block From Campus($600 per person) 5 Bedroom - 2 Bath House -
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Eastside
1541 Salt Springs Road
1541 Salt Springs Road, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
864 sqft
Syracuse/DeWitt border next to LeMoyne College
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Manlius
304 Smith Street
304 Smith Street, Manlius, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1031 sqft
Lovely village of Manlius Townhouse with hardwood floors and natural woodwork. Walking distance to shops, restaurants, the Swan Pond and Library. First floor includes living room, dining room, kitchen and two porches that overlook the large yard.
Results within 10 miles of Fayetteville
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 06:20 PM
14 Units Available
Downtown Syracuse
Madison Towers
60 Presidential Plz, Syracuse, NY
Studio
$454
1 sqft
1 Bedroom
$908
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1060 sqft
Our community is located near Syracuse University and walking distance to Upstate and Crouse Hospitals. Some of the best restaurants, nightlife and local shops are minutes away. Close to all major highways and bus routes.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated April 21 at 05:24 PM
1 Unit Available
Near Northeast
Kasson Place Apartments
615 James St, Syracuse, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
816 sqft
Kasson Place offers studio, one and two bedroom unique luxury apartments with contemporary design and historic charm.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:44 PM
1 Unit Available
7925 Galileo Circle
7925 Galileo Circle, Bridgeport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
864 sqft
This delightful home located in Bridgeport, NY is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. This home also includes a well in the front yard, accompanied by a large driveway.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:44 PM
1 Unit Available
South Valley
131 Chaffee Avenue
131 Chaffee Avenue, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1354 sqft
Charming, newly remodeled four bedroom colonial with wonderful woodwork and wood floors.. built-ins, large pantry, all new bathroom and kitchen... new appliances... attic storage and 1 car garage- large yard all on a quiet street..
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Brighton
114 Fage Avenue - 1
114 Fage Ave, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$950
1005 sqft
Fully renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath property. New flooring, bathroom, kitchen, freshly painted. Very spacious with a large kitchen and dining area. All new kitchen appliances as well.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:44 PM
1 Unit Available
Eastwood
333 Ashdale Avenue
333 Ashdale Avenue, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1200 sqft
Recently remodeled with all new kitchen, refurbished hardwood floors and new carpeting, paint and appliances. new furnace and water heater. rear fenced yard.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Outer Comstock
140 Xavier Circle
140 Xavier Circle, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
Brand New Contemporary Home Near SU - A brand new neighborhood of contemporary homes in a community setting. Truly, a new perspective on city living.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Westcott
100 Xavier Cir
100 Xavier Cir, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Contemporary Custom Built Energy Efficient homes Minutes from downtown & University - Unique Subdivision located minutes from the University and downtown.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Westcott
116 Trinity Place
116 Trinity Place, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1801 sqft
116 Trinity Place Available 08/01/20 116 Trinity Place, Univeristy Area, 4 Bedroom Single Family House - 4 Bedroom, 1 1/2 baths single family home, kitchen with gas stove, living room with fireplace, tenant reimburses landlord for water.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Outer Comstock
155 Xavier Woods
155 Xavier Circle, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2210 sqft
Contemporary Custom Built Energy Efficient homes Minutes from downtown & University - This is a magnificent custom built Contemporary. The first floor has in-floor heating as well as a heated garage floor.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Outer Comstock
144 Ruth Ave
144 Ruth Avenue, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
Beautiful single family home with 4 bedrooms available, each room complete with full/queen bed and dresser. Basic cable and internet included with off street parking and free laundry onsite. Close to campus, and on bus route.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Fayetteville area include Le Moyne College, Onondaga Community College, Syracuse University, Cornell University, and SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fayetteville from include Syracuse, Utica, Ithaca, Baldwinsville, and Liverpool.