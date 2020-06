Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities

Modern and brand new townhomes located in Fayetteville-Manlius school district. These homes offer 2 bedrooms-1.5 baths with a spacious layout. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and shaker style- self closing cabinet doors. Townhomes comes with forced air heating with A/C. Washer/Dryer hook up on the first floor. Come check out this private and quiet community that is within walking distance to the Village of Fayetteville!