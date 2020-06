Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace carpet

BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME/DUPLEX/2 FAMILY IN THE VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE..A GAS FIREPLACE AND GORGEOUS HARDWOOD FLOORS ON THE 1ST FLOOR, NEWER CARPETING ON THE SECOND FLOOR..AN UPDATED KITCHEN WITH NEWER APPLIANCES ANDLOTS OF CABINETS..THE BACKDOOR LEADS TO A HUGE DECK THAT OVERLOOKS A BEAUTIFUL YARD..UPDATED FULL BATH..BASEMENT STORAGE AND LAUNDRY (WAHER AND DRYER INCLUDED)...OFF STREET PSRKING FOT 2 CARS...ALL THIS WITH A COVERED FRONT PORCH TO GREET YOU?

RENTAL APPLICATION APPROVAL