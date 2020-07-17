88 Roselawn - 2

Amenities

in unit laundry garage

Lovely and spacious 2nd floor apartment in the Village of Fairport.

Available May 1st.



Easy walking to the village, shops, library, canal, restaurants, festivals and music.



This apartment has everything you need.

- 1 bedroom and 1 full bath with a large eat in kitchen, spacious living room and bedroom.

- 1 car garage! No more brushing the snow off your car in the cold winter.

- Private entrance.

- Vinyl thermopane windows with blinds.

- Free use of Washer and Dryer in basement.

- Storage shelves in basement.

- Snow removal, lawn care, water, garbage all included.



Rent is $950 / month. 1 year lease.

Tenant pays for low cost heat and electric from Fairport Electric.



No Pets

No Smoking