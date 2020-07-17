All apartments in Fairport
Last updated July 16 2020 at 4:00 PM

88 Roselawn - 2

88 Roselawn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

88 Roselawn Avenue, Fairport, NY 14450

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
schedule-a-viewing.com/lmb/152cc070d7

Lovely and spacious 2nd floor apartment in the Village of Fairport.
Available May 1st.

Easy walking to the village, shops, library, canal, restaurants, festivals and music.

This apartment has everything you need.
- 1 bedroom and 1 full bath with a large eat in kitchen, spacious living room and bedroom.
- 1 car garage! No more brushing the snow off your car in the cold winter.
- Private entrance.
- Vinyl thermopane windows with blinds.
- Free use of Washer and Dryer in basement.
- Storage shelves in basement.
- Snow removal, lawn care, water, garbage all included.

Rent is $950 / month. 1 year lease.
Tenant pays for low cost heat and electric from Fairport Electric.

No Pets
No Smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 Roselawn - 2 have any available units?
88 Roselawn - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairport, NY.
Is 88 Roselawn - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
88 Roselawn - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 Roselawn - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 88 Roselawn - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairport.
Does 88 Roselawn - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 88 Roselawn - 2 offers parking.
Does 88 Roselawn - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 88 Roselawn - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 Roselawn - 2 have a pool?
No, 88 Roselawn - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 88 Roselawn - 2 have accessible units?
No, 88 Roselawn - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 88 Roselawn - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 88 Roselawn - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 88 Roselawn - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 88 Roselawn - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
