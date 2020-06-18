All apartments in Fairport
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:50 PM

25 Pleasant Street

25 Pleasant Street · (585) 362-8900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25 Pleasant Street, Fairport, NY 14450

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
2 bedroom roomy 1/2 duplex! In the heart of the village, great schools, privacy! The last tenants liked it so much they stayed 10 years! Large yard, off street parking, walk to everything! Newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom, repainted and polished the hardwood floors. Updated bathroom with lots of storage, big private yard, off street parking, washer and dryer hookups in shared basement with extra storage, Fairport Electric and low cost gas heat! Pets allowed based on owner's approval. You are responsible for utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1600
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Pleasant Street have any available units?
25 Pleasant Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25 Pleasant Street have?
Some of 25 Pleasant Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Pleasant Street currently offering any rent specials?
25 Pleasant Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Pleasant Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 Pleasant Street is pet friendly.
Does 25 Pleasant Street offer parking?
Yes, 25 Pleasant Street does offer parking.
Does 25 Pleasant Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Pleasant Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Pleasant Street have a pool?
No, 25 Pleasant Street does not have a pool.
Does 25 Pleasant Street have accessible units?
No, 25 Pleasant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Pleasant Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Pleasant Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Pleasant Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Pleasant Street does not have units with air conditioning.
