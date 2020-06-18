25 Pleasant Street

Amenities

2 bedroom roomy 1/2 duplex! In the heart of the village, great schools, privacy! The last tenants liked it so much they stayed 10 years! Large yard, off street parking, walk to everything! Newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom, repainted and polished the hardwood floors. Updated bathroom with lots of storage, big private yard, off street parking, washer and dryer hookups in shared basement with extra storage, Fairport Electric and low cost gas heat! Pets allowed based on owner's approval. You are responsible for utilities.