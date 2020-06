Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Completely remodeled last year! Brand NEW Kitchen- Granite Counter-tops, New Appliances, New Floors. NEW Bathroom Floor, Vanity, Mirror. First Floor Living with Open Front Porch For Your Morning Coffee or For Your Favorite Drink in the Evening. Walk to the Village or Canal. Off Street Parking. Landlord is also a Real Estate Agent. Landlord pays heat and water, tenant pays electric. No pets. Tenant occupied, need notice to show.