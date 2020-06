Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Remodeled Fairport Village Home! 3 Bedrooms - 2 Full Baths on a quiet street and great neighborhood - Close to stores and all amenities! Detached garage with off street parking. Large yard w/ canal views! Water/ Refuse and lawn maintenance included in rent. Low Fairport Electric! Washer and Dryer in laundry room off the kitchen. Dogs OK but have to be approved by owners. Available 9/1/2020