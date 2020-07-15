All apartments in Erie County
105 Deer Lakes.
Last updated April 22 2020 at 3:39 AM

105 Deer Lakes

105 Deer Run · (716) 689-6006
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

105 Deer Run, Erie County, NY 14221

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2827 · Avail. now

$1,145

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

Equivalent Units Available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 105 Deer Lakes have any available units?
105 Deer Lakes has a unit available for $1,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 105 Deer Lakes currently offering any rent specials?
105 Deer Lakes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Deer Lakes pet-friendly?
No, 105 Deer Lakes is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Erie County.
Does 105 Deer Lakes offer parking?
No, 105 Deer Lakes does not offer parking.
Does 105 Deer Lakes have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Deer Lakes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Deer Lakes have a pool?
No, 105 Deer Lakes does not have a pool.
Does 105 Deer Lakes have accessible units?
No, 105 Deer Lakes does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Deer Lakes have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Deer Lakes does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Deer Lakes have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Deer Lakes does not have units with air conditioning.

