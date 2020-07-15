Sign Up
Last updated April 22 2020 at 3:39 AM
105 Deer Lakes
105 Deer Run
·
(716) 689-6006
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
105 Deer Run, Erie County, NY 14221
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
1 Bedroom
Unit 2827 · Avail. now
$1,145
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Equivalent Units Available.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 105 Deer Lakes have any available units?
105 Deer Lakes has a unit available for $1,145 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
Is 105 Deer Lakes currently offering any rent specials?
105 Deer Lakes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Deer Lakes pet-friendly?
No, 105 Deer Lakes is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Erie County
.
Does 105 Deer Lakes offer parking?
No, 105 Deer Lakes does not offer parking.
Does 105 Deer Lakes have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Deer Lakes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Deer Lakes have a pool?
No, 105 Deer Lakes does not have a pool.
Does 105 Deer Lakes have accessible units?
No, 105 Deer Lakes does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Deer Lakes have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Deer Lakes does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Deer Lakes have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Deer Lakes does not have units with air conditioning.
