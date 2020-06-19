All apartments in Elwood
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:14 AM

178 Summer Circle

178 Summer Cir · (516) 621-3555
Location

178 Summer Cir, Elwood, NY 11731
Elwood

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$6,750

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2900 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
pool
new construction
tennis court
Stunning, brand new condominium for rent in the rarely available Seasons at Elwood. Largest unit in entire community. Step off the elevator penthouse-style into this never-been lived-in 2 bed, 2.5 bath home. Tremendous open layout featuring a gorgeous kitchen with an oversized island centered between living and dining areas, both with sliders to private balconies. Wet bar and powder room adjacent for entertaining. High ceilings and gleaming wood floors. Two -room Master suite includes large sitting room prior to entering the bedroom. Two walk-ins and master bath with tub and sep shower. Laundry room with 2 new front loading machines sink, cabinetry for storage and sink. Community amenities include 24 hour security gate, indoor and outdoor pools, gym, dog park, tennis and club house with a variety of activities. Unfurnished and available immediately. Virtual tour available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 178 Summer Circle have any available units?
178 Summer Circle has a unit available for $6,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 178 Summer Circle have?
Some of 178 Summer Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 178 Summer Circle currently offering any rent specials?
178 Summer Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 178 Summer Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 178 Summer Circle is pet friendly.
Does 178 Summer Circle offer parking?
No, 178 Summer Circle does not offer parking.
Does 178 Summer Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 178 Summer Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 178 Summer Circle have a pool?
Yes, 178 Summer Circle has a pool.
Does 178 Summer Circle have accessible units?
No, 178 Summer Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 178 Summer Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 178 Summer Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 178 Summer Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 178 Summer Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
