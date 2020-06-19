178 Summer Circle

Amenities

Stunning, brand new condominium for rent in the rarely available Seasons at Elwood. Largest unit in entire community. Step off the elevator penthouse-style into this never-been lived-in 2 bed, 2.5 bath home. Tremendous open layout featuring a gorgeous kitchen with an oversized island centered between living and dining areas, both with sliders to private balconies. Wet bar and powder room adjacent for entertaining. High ceilings and gleaming wood floors. Two -room Master suite includes large sitting room prior to entering the bedroom. Two walk-ins and master bath with tub and sep shower. Laundry room with 2 new front loading machines sink, cabinetry for storage and sink. Community amenities include 24 hour security gate, indoor and outdoor pools, gym, dog park, tennis and club house with a variety of activities. Unfurnished and available immediately. Virtual tour available.