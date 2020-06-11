7 Forest Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Impressive single family home for rent, All new on the inside!!! Updated kitchen with newer appliances, new 1st floor half bath, fresh paint, new carpet, high efficiency furnace with central air!!! New windows, AWESOME enclosed porch, fully fenced yard, patio, shed, nice yard literally within a park! Surrounded by Concrest park, lots of parking available, this home has a great central location and is convenient to everything on the East-side! All pets considered on a case by case basis, renter's insurance is a must and the tenants pay for all utilities. NO in-person showings until application has been received and rental criteria met, please email for video and tenancy requirements