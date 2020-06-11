All apartments in East Rochester
Find more places like 7 Forest Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Rochester, NY
/
7 Forest Road
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:20 AM

7 Forest Road

7 Forest Road · (585) 279-8124
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
East Rochester
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

7 Forest Road, East Rochester, NY 14445

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Impressive single family home for rent, All new on the inside!!! Updated kitchen with newer appliances, new 1st floor half bath, fresh paint, new carpet, high efficiency furnace with central air!!! New windows, AWESOME enclosed porch, fully fenced yard, patio, shed, nice yard literally within a park! Surrounded by Concrest park, lots of parking available, this home has a great central location and is convenient to everything on the East-side! All pets considered on a case by case basis, renter's insurance is a must and the tenants pay for all utilities. NO in-person showings until application has been received and rental criteria met, please email for video and tenancy requirements

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1500
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Forest Road have any available units?
7 Forest Road has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 Forest Road have?
Some of 7 Forest Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Forest Road currently offering any rent specials?
7 Forest Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Forest Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Forest Road is pet friendly.
Does 7 Forest Road offer parking?
Yes, 7 Forest Road does offer parking.
Does 7 Forest Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Forest Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Forest Road have a pool?
No, 7 Forest Road does not have a pool.
Does 7 Forest Road have accessible units?
No, 7 Forest Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Forest Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Forest Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Forest Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7 Forest Road has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7 Forest Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

East Rochester 1 BedroomsEast Rochester 2 Bedrooms
East Rochester Apartments with GymEast Rochester Dog Friendly Apartments
East Rochester Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rochester, NYWebster, NYFairport, NYVictor, NY
Canandaigua, NYBrockport, NYHilton, NYSpencerport, NY
Avon, NYScottsville, NYBrighton, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Rochester Institute of TechnologyUniversity of Rochester
Saint John Fisher CollegeMonroe Community College
SUNY College at Brockport
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity