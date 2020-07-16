All apartments in East Northport
Find more places like 9 Arleigh Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Northport, NY
/
9 Arleigh Road
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

9 Arleigh Road

9 Arleigh Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9 Arleigh Road, East Northport, NY 11731
East Northport

Amenities

all utils included
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1 Bedroom apartment, private entrance, all utilities included. Maximum of two people. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Arleigh Road have any available units?
9 Arleigh Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Northport, NY.
Is 9 Arleigh Road currently offering any rent specials?
9 Arleigh Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Arleigh Road pet-friendly?
No, 9 Arleigh Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Northport.
Does 9 Arleigh Road offer parking?
No, 9 Arleigh Road does not offer parking.
Does 9 Arleigh Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Arleigh Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Arleigh Road have a pool?
No, 9 Arleigh Road does not have a pool.
Does 9 Arleigh Road have accessible units?
No, 9 Arleigh Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Arleigh Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Arleigh Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Arleigh Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Arleigh Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

East Northport Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTNorwalk, CTCoram, NYPort Chester, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYStratford, CTGreenwich, CTMineola, NYCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYRockville Centre, NY
East Patchogue, NYHauppauge, NYDarien, CTRonkonkoma, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYNorthport, NYHuntington, NYIslandia, NYBay Shore, NYSt. James, NYNesconset, NY
West Babylon, NYWest Islip, NYSyosset, NYBethpage, NYFarmingdale, NYLindenhurst, NYHicksville, NYWestport, CTOyster Bay, NYCopiague, NYJericho, NYLevittown, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeMolloy College
Farmingdale State College