Home
/
East Northport, NY
/
9 Arleigh Road
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM
9 Arleigh Road
9 Arleigh Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
9 Arleigh Road, East Northport, NY 11731
East Northport
Amenities
all utils included
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1 Bedroom apartment, private entrance, all utilities included. Maximum of two people. No pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9 Arleigh Road have any available units?
9 Arleigh Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
East Northport, NY
.
Is 9 Arleigh Road currently offering any rent specials?
9 Arleigh Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Arleigh Road pet-friendly?
No, 9 Arleigh Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in East Northport
.
Does 9 Arleigh Road offer parking?
No, 9 Arleigh Road does not offer parking.
Does 9 Arleigh Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Arleigh Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Arleigh Road have a pool?
No, 9 Arleigh Road does not have a pool.
Does 9 Arleigh Road have accessible units?
No, 9 Arleigh Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Arleigh Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Arleigh Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Arleigh Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Arleigh Road does not have units with air conditioning.
