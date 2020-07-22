Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:34 PM

41 Apartments for rent in East Islip, NY with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in East Islip offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike r... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
East Islip
85 Division Avenue - 0
85 Division Ave, East Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
850 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment located in East Islip, NY was recently cleaned and restored to like new condition. There is a living room, eat-in kitchen, large bathroom, and multiple walk in closets for extra storage. Hook-ups for washer / dryer.

1 of 1

Last updated April 13 at 12:09 PM
1 Unit Available
East Islip
4212 Brian Lane Drive 4212
4212 Brian Ln, East Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4212 Brian Lane Drive 4212 in East Islip. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of East Islip

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Islip
114 Islip Ave
114 Islip Avenue, Islip, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Charming 2nd floor apartment located in Islip. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances. 3 Bedrooms. Very close to shopping, restaurants & LIRR. Washer / Dryer being installed.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Islip
16 Willow Avenue
16 Willow Avenue, Islip, NY
Studio
$2,055
420 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful building in the Heart of Islip. Near Fine dining, Islip Theatre, Entertainment, Islip LIRR, Sunrise Hwy.
Results within 5 miles of East Islip
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
24 Units Available
Central Islip
Hawthorne Court
211 Hawthorne Ave 9, Central Islip, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,776
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
847 sqft
Hawthorne Court is a luxury apartment complex in Long Island that is ready to welcome you home! At our pet-friendly apartments in Suffolk County, NY, we offer studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom floor plans that feature elegant

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Islandia
211 Towne House Vlg
211 Town House Village, Islandia, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
871 sqft
Upgraded 2nd floor condo with newer carpet, spacious and bright living/dining room combo, updated kitchen and appliances.. 2 bedrooms with sliding glass doors to the balcony. Newer laundry, A/C units.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
7 E End Walk
7 East End Walk, Fire Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
Roll up on your boat, ferry, or private water taxi to this Really special place, owner built place over 50 years ago and it truly reflects the memories of family, friends, and fun! this Bayfront classic is one of the top 3 locations on all of fire

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Islip
101 Sprucewood Boulevard
101 Sprucewood Boulevard, Central Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 101 Sprucewood Boulevard in Central Islip. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Brightwaters
31 Hiawatha Drive
31 Hiawatha Drive, Brightwaters, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
2400 sqft
Charming Colonial In Brightwaters Village. Living Room W/ Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, New Eat In Kitchen . Sun Porch, Study. GARAGE NOT INCLUDED!

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Bay Shore
6 First Avenue
6 1st Avenue, Bay Shore, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6 First Avenue in Bay Shore. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Islandia
1013 Towne House Vlg
1013 Towne House Vlg, Islandia, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
870 sqft
Bright & Clean Well Maintained Upper Stanford Unit In Pet Friendly Complex w/Private Entrance- Large Living Space, Plenty Of Closet Space. Stackable Washer/Dryer Inside Unit.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Ocean Beach
308 Wilmot
308 Wilmont Road, Ocean Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
Bright And Airy! Beach Cottage, Cozy, And Clean!

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Ocean Beach
969 Surfview Walk
969 Surf View Walk, Ocean Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
Available To Rent Weekly For $6,000. Monthly Rentals For July: $30,000 Or August-Labor Day: $35,000. For The Whole Season: $75,000-80,000. Very Lovely 3 Bedroom With Beautiful Garden And A Hot Tub.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
25 Atlantic
25 Atlantic Avenue, Fire Island, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
Great Location, Very Open & Airy. Thick Foliage For Privacy. Very Close To Ocean Beach Village. This Home Includes 8 Beach Chairs, A Wagon And Beach Umbrella.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Ocean Beach
342 Dehnhoff Walk
342 Dehnhoff Walk, Ocean Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
Available Weekly For Rent For $6,000. Centrally Located. Newly Renovated, Fabulous House For Family Vacations. New Large Screened In Porch For Entertaining. Sleeps 11/12 Comfortable.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Ocean Beach
149 Bungalow Walk
149 Bungalow Walk, Ocean Beach, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,200
Weekly Rental For $5,200-$5,600. Monthly Rental For $25,000-$30,000. Seasonal Rental For $60,000. Home Is Newly Renovated And Looking Great! Super Rental For Entire Family.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Ocean Beach
281 Wilmot Road
281 Wilmont Road, Ocean Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
Available To Rent Weekly For $10,000 to $12,000, depending on the week rented. Newly Renovated With A Fabulous Pool And A Large Deck. Perfect For A Big Family! Located On One Of The Best Blocks In Ocean Beach!

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
40 Crescent Street
40 Crescent Avenue, Fire Island, NY
6 Bedrooms
$7,000
Available To Rent For $7,000 A Week. Available Weeks Are 8/1- 8/9 & 8/16- 8/23. Perfect House For Large Families. Prime Seaview Location.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Ocean Beach
440 Dehnhoff
440 Dehnhoff Walk, Ocean Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,600
Available To Rent For $4,600 Plus Cleaning And Utilities.

1 of 15

Last updated April 17 at 05:05 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Islip
3 Hunter Drive
3 Hunter Dr, Central Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1200 sqft
Diamond Ground Floor 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Unit W/ Full Basement in Gated Community. Open Floor Plan W/New Carpets Throughout, Beautiful Kitchen W/ Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances.
Results within 10 miles of East Islip
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
158 Units Available
Centereach
Alston Station Square
1000 Mill Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,413
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1234 sqft
Welcome to Alston, a collection of stylish residences in the new heart of town, Station Square. Alston is six luxury residential buildings, each with its own distinctive character.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
27 Units Available
Nesconset
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,515
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,105
1327 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
St. James
496 North Country Road
496 Route 25A, St. James, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
Lovely Maintained Victorian Style Colonial, Large EIK, 5 Brs, wall to wall carpeting & Hardwood floors, Stackable W/D, absolutely no pets or smoking. Landlord installing new Oil HA heating system. Landlord maintains grounds & grass cuttings.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Blue Point
167 Middle Rd
167 Middle Road, Blue Point, NY
Studio
$1,650
1 Bedroom
Ask
Extra Large Studio with Hardwood Floors, Quartz Kitchen, Stainless Appliances, on site washer/Dryer. off street Parking.
City Guide for East Islip, NY

Originally labeled "East of Islip," referring to the larger close-by town of Islip, it formally acquired its East Islip name in 1890 from the Nicoll estate's heirs.

East Islip, along with its contiguous neighbor, Great River, takes a back seat to no other locale when it comes to discussing American founding fathers and the settlement history of older, more established communities in and around the suburban New York City metropolitan area. East Islip, located in central Long Island, is a snappy commute of 45 miles as the crow flies from central Manhattan. It's such a relatively small enclave that it collectively shares, along with Great River, just one postal zip code between them (11730). It's labeled as a CDP (census designated place) by the United States Census Bureau. As of 2010, the area boasted 14,475 residents, all of whom are able to partake in the idyllic, classic seashore region of Great South Bay that borders it. Throw in nearby offshore Fire Island, and you've got a summertime of fun and relaxation to die for. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in East Islip, NY

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in East Islip offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in East Islip. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in East Islip can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

