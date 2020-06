Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance garage

CALL TODAY FOR MOVE-IN SPECIAL!



Charming 3 bedroom home in a great location. This home features a fireplace and detached one car garage. Spacious bedrooms, and a full basement offer plenty of living space. The kitchen is modern with a separate dining room and living room. Small neighborhood charm abounds as you can see the black river from your front porch. The Black River Run Trail is lass than a block away. Live close enough to post but far enough to get away from it all!