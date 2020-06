Amenities

in unit laundry all utils included internet access furnished

6 Bedroom Student Housing ** FREE WEEKLY MAID SERVICE** - ***FREE WEEKLY MAID SERVICE*** Conveniently located close to campus and downtown, this fully furnished 6 bedroom 2 bath rooming house is available for the 2020-2021 school year. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED/FREE INTERNET AND CABLE!! Washer and dryer in the unit!! Rent for the 2020-2021 school year is $3,000.00 per semester per tenant and a $300 security deposit is due in full at the time of lease signing for each student.



(RLNE5302922)