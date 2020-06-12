/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:31 PM
47 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Colonie, NY
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
13 GARDEN TERR
13 Garden Terrace, Colonie, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Gorgeous open floor plan, town home in the village of Colonie, 3 bed, 2 full bath, gas fireplace, SS appliances, large deck, vaulted ceilings, large unfinished basement with washer/dryer, garbage disposal, tilt-in easy wash windows and more! Lawn
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
10 GARDEN TERR
10 Garden Terrace, Colonie, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Gorgeous open floor plan, town home in the village of Colonie, 3 bed, 2 full bath, gas fireplace, SS appliances, large deck, vaulted ceilings, large unfinished basement with washer/dryer, garbage disposal, tilt-in easy wash windows and more! Lawn
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
20 GARDEN TERR
20 Garden Terrace, Colonie, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Gorgeous open floor plan, town home in the village of Colonie, 3 bed, 2 full bath, gas fireplace, SS appliances, large deck, vaulted ceilings, large unfinished basement with washer/dryer, garbage disposal, tilt-in easy wash windows and more! Lawn
Results within 5 miles of Colonie
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 6 at 06:10pm
Campus Area
4 Units Available
Auden Albany
1385 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
938 sqft
Off-Campus housing located just one block away from SUNY Albany, Auden Albany provides students with newly renovated and fully furnished residences and access to a diverse range of modern amenities.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7 Jermain Street
7 Jermain Street, Albany, NY
GORGEOUS 5 BR HOUSE w/ Washer Dryer - Gorgeous 5 BR house with Washer and Dryer in the unit, Huge bedrooms, small yard and parking avail June 15! (RLNE5833399)
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Avenue
1 Unit Available
467 Washington Ave
467 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
4 Bedroom Single Family House FOR RENT - 467 Washington Ave Albany, NY 12206 $1395.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Upper Washington Avenue
1 Unit Available
971 Washington Avenue
971 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
5 bedroom house with Den and 1.5 bathrooms available June 2020. - Gorgeous 5 bedroom House 1.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Melrose
1 Unit Available
113 Eileen Street
113 Eileen Street, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1594 sqft
3 bedroom/2 bathroom House Available June 1 - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house rental available June 1!! Updated kitchen, beautiful wood floors, patio and porch, updated kitchen, off street parking places and fenced yard.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pine Hills
1 Unit Available
555 Myrtle Ave
555 Myrtle Avenue, Albany, NY
Available 06/15/20 Spacious Single Family House for Rent - Property Id: 17840 Stunning 4+ Bedroom House This house is close to it all... steps away from Albany Med, Albany Law, Phammacy and Washington Park.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Avenue
1 Unit Available
475 Washington Ave
475 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Check out this 3 bedroom near bus line! Fully Remodeled - 3 Bedroom apartment in a multifamily house in a great neighborhood. On bus Line. Plenty of on street parking.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Woodlawn
1 Unit Available
3336 McDonald Avenue
3336 Mcdonald Avenue, Schenectady, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1638 sqft
This delightful home located in Schenectady, NY is now available.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Pine Hills
1 Unit Available
263 Western Ave - 1
263 Western Ave, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
(1) 3BR apartments with 1 bathroom, 2 large living room and 1 kitchen; (2) Free washer/dryer; Quiet and safe place. (3) Monthly rent is $425 per person including utility. (4) Available to a group of 3 persons (5) No Pets Excellent Location.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Pine Hills
1 Unit Available
814 Lancaster St
814 Lancaster Street, Albany, NY
**Students** This is for 1 room in 4 bedroom home with other college students. Call or text Teasia at 518-880-9688 to schedule a tour today before you miss the rare opportunity! 4 bedroom 2.5-bathroom beautiful single family home for rent.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Pine Hills
1 Unit Available
441 Hamilton - 1
441 Hamilton St, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
Video Link: https://youtu.be/NsmUS87UAso (1) Spacious 3-bedroom apartments, with 1 bathroom, 2 large living rooms, 1 dining room and 1 kitchen for each unit. Off-street parking available. (2) Washer/dryer inside the house; Quiet and safe place.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Pine Hills
1 Unit Available
1067 Madison Avenue
1067 Madison Avenue, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1750 sqft
AVAILABLE ON AUGUST 1, 2020 One of the nicest student apartments in the city on Madison Avenue across the street from Market 32, Pharmacy & laundromat. Library, banking, eateries/pubs only 1 block away.
1 of 11
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Pine Hills
1 Unit Available
517 Hamilton St 1
517 Hamilton St, Albany, NY
4 bedroom - Property Id: 207988 four bedroom located on the first floor. Hardwood floors throughout. Large living room with entryway/foyer. Bathroom has full bath, and vinyl flooring. Kitchen has dishwasher, pantry/closet, and gas stove.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Central Avenue
1 Unit Available
391 WASHINGTON AV
391 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Updated 3 bedroom 5 room apartment right across the street from the Albany downtown campus. Huge living room. New Kitchen! Heat, trash, and internet included. Tenants pay their own Electric.
1 of 12
Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
15 SURFWOOD DR
15 Surfwood Dr, Albany County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful 1st Floor Apartment in South Colonie School District with many upgrades. Convenient location to major highways, restaurants and shops.
Results within 10 miles of Colonie
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
13 Units Available
Waters View
100 Waters View Cir, Cohoes, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1665 sqft
Settle into the beauty of riverfront living where the Hudson and Mohawk Rivers meet in Cohoes, NY. Waters View Apartments offers serene beauty and rich outdoor recreation to balance your busy lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
11 Units Available
Shelter Cove Apartments
1 Sound Place, Cohoes, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1882 sqft
Shelter Cove Apartments, located in the North Colonie School District of Cohoes, NY, is uniquely situated for easy commuting to any point between downtown Albany and Saratoga Springs.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
8 Units Available
Rivers Edge
1100 Riverview Dr, Green Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1485 sqft
Residents of the River's Edge Apartments in Green Island, NY enjoy relaxed waterfront living with spectacular river views, walking distance to downtown Troy's vibrant riverfront district, and easy commuter access to downtown Albany and Saratoga
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
15 Units Available
The Mansions at Delmar Apartments
63 Mansion Blvd, Voorheesville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,716
1375 sqft
Recently updated units with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and faux wood flooring. Located just off Delaware Avenue near Bethlehem Central High School and Elm Avenue Town Park.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:47pm
27 Units Available
Oak Hill
6601 Oak Hill Cir, Rensselaer, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1412 sqft
Oak Hill is a spacious community dedicated to comfort and convenience. Amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and refrigerators. The community is pet-friendly and has a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
6 Units Available
The Landings
1700 Lookout Ln, Saratoga County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1282 sqft
Please call for current specials!!! Welcome to The Landings, the finest new Apartment Home community in the Capital District.