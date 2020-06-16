44 High Street, #336

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry playground

Beautiful new rentals in Chester NY. These one and two bedroom units offers so much. Amazing views, 9 foot ceilings, balconies or patios, central A/C, brand new appliances including washer and dryer in each unit, granite counters in the kitchen, walk in closets in the master bedrooms, carpeting in the bedrooms, and a children's playground area. One hour to NYC, and close to highways, shopping, and transportation.