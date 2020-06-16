All apartments in Chester
44 High Street, #336

44 High Street · (845) 469-1234
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

44 High Street, Chester, NY 10918
Chester

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
Beautiful new rentals in Chester NY. This two bedroom two full bath unit offers so much. Amazing views, 9 foot ceilings, balconies or patios, central A/C, brand new appliances including washer and dryer in each unit, granite counters in the kitchen, walk in closets in the master bedrooms, carpeting in the bedrooms, and a children's playground area. One hour to NYC, and close to highways, shopping, and transportation.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 High Street, #336 have any available units?
44 High Street, #336 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 44 High Street, #336 have?
Some of 44 High Street, #336's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 High Street, #336 currently offering any rent specials?
44 High Street, #336 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 High Street, #336 pet-friendly?
No, 44 High Street, #336 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chester.
Does 44 High Street, #336 offer parking?
No, 44 High Street, #336 does not offer parking.
Does 44 High Street, #336 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44 High Street, #336 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 High Street, #336 have a pool?
No, 44 High Street, #336 does not have a pool.
Does 44 High Street, #336 have accessible units?
No, 44 High Street, #336 does not have accessible units.
Does 44 High Street, #336 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44 High Street, #336 has units with dishwashers.
Does 44 High Street, #336 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 44 High Street, #336 has units with air conditioning.
