44 High Street, #336

Amenities
Beautiful new rentals in Chester NY. This two bedroom two full bath unit offers so much. Amazing views, 9 foot ceilings, balconies or patios, central A/C, brand new appliances including washer and dryer in each unit, granite counters in the kitchen, walk in closets in the master bedrooms, carpeting in the bedrooms, and a children's playground area. One hour to NYC, and close to highways, shopping, and transportation.
