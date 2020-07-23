10 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chester, NY

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
2 Units Available
Chester
Knollcrest Village
300 Knollcrest Ln, Chester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
671 sqft
Welcome to Knollcrest Apartments! Our beautifully landscaped community is close to NYC transportation and convenient to shopping and restaurants. Please call today to make Knollcrest Apartments your new home!
Results within 10 miles of Chester

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
302 Old Mill Road
302 Old Mill Road, Orange County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
700 sqft
Top floor End Unit Very large , open living room has refinished hardwood floors as well as sliding door to balcony and a beautiful wood burning fireplace.Nestled on the side of a hillside with great views is this one bedroom condo unit.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
20 Nolans Way
20 Nolans Way, Orange County, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
300 sqft
Room to rent in Beautifully updated stone Colonial with plenty of Privacy on 7 acres bordering Harriman State Park.

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Scotchtown
65 Poplar Lane
65 Poplar Lane, Scotchtown, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,475
750 sqft
This 2nd level 1 Large bedroom w/ den-storage, is move in ready.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Middletown
5 Ruth Court
5 Ruth Court, Middletown, NY
1 Bedroom
$975
723 sqft
723 sq ft first floor apartment.Washer & dryer in the apartment.Freshly painted.Close to shopping.

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Monroe
2 Barnett Drive
2 Barnett Drive, Monroe, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
969 sqft
Close to all modes of transportation for commuters. Move right in to this amazing renovated and Freshly Painted 1st floor unit Large Master with Walk in Closet, Gleaming HARD WOOD FLOORS, renovated bath, and clean as a whistle.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1038 Pulaski Highway 1
1038 Pulaski Highway, Orange County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Pulaski Highway, Unit #1 - Property Id: 101873 -Heat and hot water included -Hardwood floors -Big back yard -Lower level of a house -1 bedroom -Small dogs allowed; pet deposit -Applicants must make at least 40x the

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
49 South Street
49 South Street, Warwick, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
COZY APARTMENT LOCATED BEHIND THE MAIN HOUSE.NO PETS!NO SMOKING!WASHER DRYER AS IS.LANDLORD PREFERS NO LEASE.LANDLORD REQUIRES A 1 TIME LEASING FEE EQUAL TO 1 MONTHS RENT.PICTURES FROM 2018

1 of 14

Last updated August 14 at 10:24 PM
1 Unit Available
2873 Route 94
2873 St Rte 94, Orange County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1000 sqft
Very spacious one bedroom apartment. Upstairs bedroom is oversized. Charming spiral staircase in living room to access bedroom.Large yard in back with patio. Very convenient to restaurants and convenience stores.

1 of 1

Last updated March 12 at 05:00 AM
1 Unit Available
8 Clinton Avenue
8 Clinton Avenue, Warwick, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,300
900 sqft
Cute 2nd Floor Apartment in a Two family home, Located in downtown Warwick Village, Large Bedroom, Walkin Closet, Eat in kitchen, Large bathroom with Tub and Shower. Make this your home. A great place to live, freshly painted.
What to keep in mind when looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Chester, NY

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Chester offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.

There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.

If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in Chester, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.

Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.

