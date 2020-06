Amenities

3+ bedroom, 1 full bath with UPDATES! RENOVATED Kitchen and bathroom, almost all new replacement windows, added insulation, New wiring and electric panel, newer back deck. There could be a first floor bedroom if needed and the full bath is on first floor. Walk out from the back deck to the yard and outbuilding for storage. Area with fire pit ready to roast those marshmallows!!