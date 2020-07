Amenities

Kwanzaa Hut with concrete floor, lights, ready for storage space. Hut is 50 x 30 and has a 275 gal fuel tank with 3/4 of used oil that can be used to fuel a furnace if tenant wants to put a furnace in to heat the unit. This hut has two door openings. 65' wide x 80' height and 9'10' w x 10' high. No animals please. This is strictly a storage unit. Any other use must be negotiated.