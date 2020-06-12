/
2 bedroom apartments
35 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cheektowaga, NY
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bellevue
1 Unit Available
110 Losson Rd
110 Losson Road, Cheektowaga, NY
2 Bedrooms
$965
824 sqft
Spacious GARDEN Apartment in Cheektowaga - Property Id: 242570 You will love this open and super spacious 2 bedroom GARDEN LEVEL apartment- 1000 square feet of space! Enjoy Spring blooms in our well maintained green spaces, and heat is included in
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Pine Hill
1 Unit Available
85 Preston Rd - Lower
85 Preston Road, Cheektowaga, NY
2 Bedrooms
$750
980 sqft
FOR RENT: Large 2 bed / 1 bath lower apartment in the Town of Cheektowaga! Property features natural hardwood floors, formal living and dining rooms, good sized bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, shared off-street parking and laundry hook-ups in basement.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Pine Hill
1 Unit Available
10 Donlen Drive
10 Donlen Road, Cheektowaga, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
800 sqft
Check out this beautifully updated apartment! Featuring a massive 2 car garage, a spacious yard, a private basement with laundry hookups, and a sliding glass door leading out to the back patio! This apartment is move in ready with modern finishes.
Results within 1 mile of Cheektowaga
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
80 Wellington Court
80 Wellington Court, Williamsville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1008 sqft
Available 8/1 - Beautifully updated 2 Bedroom, 1 full bath, 1,008 Sq ft. 1st floor condo with 1 car detached garage in Fabulous location just a short walk to the heart of the village and the Lehigh Memory Trail.Williamsville schools.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Kensington
1 Unit Available
271 Millicent Avenue
271 Millicent Avenue, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$700
825 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 271 Millicent Avenue in Buffalo. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Kensington
1 Unit Available
280 Millicent Avenue
280 Millicent Avenue, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$700
825 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 280 Millicent Avenue in Buffalo. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Cheektowaga
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1335 Millersport Hwy
1335 Millersport Highway, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
713 sqft
Available 07/18/20 Two Bedroom at Millersport and Flint - Property Id: 289474 This great two-bedroom apartment is located in a super convenient location in the Amherst/Williamsville area, within walking distance to several restaurants, bicycle
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3905 Bowen Rd
3905 Bowen Road, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$950
980 sqft
Bell Tower - Property Id: 284042 Wonderful condo community with 90% owner occupied units. Upper condo with separate basement and laundry hook-up. Water included. Central Air. Pool access. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3904 Ridge Lea Road
3904 Ridge Lea Road, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
933 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Town Of Amherst. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and laundry in building. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Starin Central
1 Unit Available
806 Tacoma Avenue
806 Tacoma Avenue, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2072 sqft
Tastefully updated 2 bedroom upper unit on the quiet end of tacoma in sought after North Buffalo. With plenty of street parking this apartment has a newly renovated kitchen and bath.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Cazenovia Park
1 Unit Available
105 Kamper Ave
105 Kamper Avenue, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
700 sqft
Enjoy the convenience of a FULLY RENOVATED rental in a perfect South Buffalo location.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Bryant
1 Unit Available
871 Delaware Avenue
871 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
2000 sqft
Elegant Millionaire Row Carriage House Apartment - Experience elegant living in this 2,000 sq ft, 2 story Delaware Avenue apartment.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
North Park
1 Unit Available
1213 Hertel Avenue - 1213 R Upper
1213 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$825
800 sqft
Updated 2 bdrm apartment with open floor plan. Ideally situated on the popular Hertel strip, this unit is a must see. One off street parking spot and laundry facilities on site.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
185 Denrose Drive
185 Denrose Drive, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1460 sqft
Beautifully renovated second floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo. Secure 4-unit building w/intercom entry. Minutes from the 290 Expressway & UB's North Campus. Open Concept floor plan. Brazillian cherry floors & cathedral ceilings.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Starin Central
1 Unit Available
7 East Depew Avenue - 2
7 E Depew Ave, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
700 sqft
Don't miss the opportunity to live in this newly renovated 2-bedroom unit within walking distance of SUNY Buffalo's South Campus.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
4460 Chestnut Ridge
4460 Chestnut Ridge Rd, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1300 sqft
The newly built Deer Lakes Apartments are located within walking distance of UB's North Campus. Also near the 290 & 990 Expressways as well as the Niagara Falls Boulevard commercial district. Private entrances. In-unit washer & dryer.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
4369 Chestnut Ridge Road
4369 Chestnut Ridge Road, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
984 sqft
Liberty Square is conveniently located within walking distance of UB's North Campus. Close to the 290 & 990 Expressways as well as a major commercial district. Kitchen appliances & built-in wall air conditioner included.
1 of 1
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
Starin Central
1 Unit Available
702 Taunton
702 Taunton Place, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
806 sqft
This side-by-side North Buffalo Duplex is just a few blocks from Main Street & Hertel Avenue and at the end of the street is the start of the North Buffalo Rails-to-Trails bike & walking path. It is an 806 sq. ft. two-story 2 bedroom, 1 bath.
Results within 10 miles of Cheektowaga
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
6 Units Available
Green Lake Apartments & Townhomes
80 N Lake Dr, Orchard Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1161 sqft
Convenient location next to Yates Park and minutes from Route 219. Apartments have spacious floor plans, attached garages and even finished basements. On-site maintenance for emergencies. Ability to pay rent online.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Waterfront
1 Unit Available
303 Lakefront Boulevard
303 Lakefront Boulevard, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1700 sqft
Don't miss the opportunity to reside in one of Buffalo's most prestigious neighborhoods and enjoy the waterfont this summer living in this beautifully updated waterfront townhome! Each bedroom has it's own private full bathroom and there is a half
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grant Ferry
1 Unit Available
152 Livingston Street
152 Livingston Street, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom - close to Elmwood village - Property Id: 181049 Updated 2 bedroom unit, open floor plan, walking distance to all the local conveniences of Elmwood Village. Quiet street.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
27 Mead St 3
27 Mead Street, North Tonawanda, NY
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
Unit 3 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Updated 2 Bedroom Upper, Includes HEAT - Property Id: 291697 Beautiful 2 bedroom Upper in a 4 unit building with many updates. I pay HEAT, water, garbage.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
175 Delaware St LOWER
175 Delaware Street, Tonawanda, NY
2 Bedrooms
$750
BEAUTIFUL LOWER 2 BEDROOM - Property Id: 105479 Hello and thank you very much for taking a look at one of our Good Living Property Management LLC rentals.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverside Park
1 Unit Available
2371 Niagara St 2
2371 Niagara Street, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
UPPER TWO BEDROOM OVER LOOKING NIAGARA RIVER - Property Id: 194086 LARGE BACK YARD AND FOUR CAR PARKING FENCE IN BACKYARD CLOSED IN BACK PORCH FIREPLACE LARGE WALK IN PANTRY Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.