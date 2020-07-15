/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:24 PM
12 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Cheektowaga, NY
Last updated July 15 at 09:22 AM
Willert Park
The Forge on Broadway
490 Broadway St., Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
897 sqft
Welcome home! Settle into the good life at The Forge on Broadway and choose from our brand-new 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments in Buffalo, New York.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1525 Amherst Manor Drive
1525 Amherst Manor Drive, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1090 sqft
Amherst Manor is conveniently located near the 290 Expressway and within walking distance of UB's North Campus in Amherst. These spacious 2 bedroom/2 bath apartments include: a refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher & garbage disposal.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
4547 Chestnut Ridge Road
4547 Chestnut Ridge Road, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1016 sqft
Second floor 2 bedroom/2 bath Condo located in Amherst. Close to UB, the 290 Expressway and the conveniences of Niagara Falls Boulevard. Rent includes: heat, water, trash & cable tv. Master suite.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
Bryant
871 Delaware Avenue
871 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
2000 sqft
Elegant Millionaire Row Carriage House Apartment - Experience elegant living in this 2,000 sq ft, 2 story Delaware Avenue apartment.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
185 Denrose Drive
185 Denrose Drive, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1460 sqft
Beautifully renovated second floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo. Secure 4-unit building w/intercom entry. Minutes from the 290 Expressway & UB's North Campus. Open Concept floor plan. Brazillian cherry floors & cathedral ceilings.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
4460 Chestnut Ridge
4460 Chestnut Ridge Rd, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1300 sqft
The newly built Deer Lakes Apartments are located within walking distance of UB's North Campus. Also near the 290 & 990 Expressways as well as the Niagara Falls Boulevard commercial district. Private entrances. In-unit washer & dryer.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
Bryant
218 Linwood Avenue
218 Linwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3504 sqft
Renovated 2 story townhouse located on Historic Linwood. This unit has been completely remodeled including, new custom kitchen, 2 full baths, in-unit laundry and flooring.
Results within 10 miles of Cheektowaga
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
Green Lake Apartments & Townhomes
80 N Lake Dr, Orchard Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1161 sqft
Convenient location next to Yates Park and minutes from Route 219. Apartments have spacious floor plans, attached garages and even finished basements. On-site maintenance for emergencies. Ability to pay rent online.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
Black Rock
971 Grant Street
971 Grant Street, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1350 sqft
Spectacular Completely Renovated Apartment - The Best in Modern City Living! Stately 10 ft. Ceilings w/Crown Moldings, Wall-mounted 75" LG 4K-Smart TV in Huge Loft-style Living Room with Electric Fireplace and Stylish Large-Plank Flooring.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
Waterfront
303 Lakefront Boulevard
303 Lakefront Boulevard, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1700 sqft
Don't miss the opportunity to reside in one of Buffalo's most prestigious neighborhoods and enjoy the waterfont this summer living in this beautifully updated waterfront townhome! Each bedroom has it's own private full bathroom and there is a half
Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
4779 South Park Avenue, #7
4779 South Park Avenue, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1234 sqft
Upper 2 Story Loft 2 Bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
184 Sweeney Street
184 Sweeney Street, North Tonawanda, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1060 sqft
Beautifully renovated lofts located on the Historic Erie Canal in North Tonawanda. Walking distance to shopping & restaurants. Unit features: a gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave as well as central air.