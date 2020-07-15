/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:50 PM
13 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cayuga Heights, NY
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
1006 Hanshaw road Ithaca NY 14850
1006 Hanshaw Road, Cayuga Heights, NY
1006 Hanshaw road Ithaca NY 14850 Available 08/01/20 Classic charm awaits you in this renovated 1937 four-bedroom, 2.5 bath Cayuga Heights home perched on the highest parcel in the Heights.
Results within 1 mile of Cayuga Heights
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 02:15 PM
6 Units Available
Auden Ithaca
210 Lake St, Ithaca, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
787 sqft
Located at 210 Lake Street, Ithaca, NY, the apartments at Auden Ithaca provide residents with newly renovated and affordable housing. Apartments feature upgraded kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and free HD cable and WiFi.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 12:48 PM
10 Units Available
North Wood Apartments
700 Warren Road #18-2D, Ithaca, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1308 sqft
North Wood Apartments is located in Ithaca, New York and offers an exciting standard of apartment home living that can't be found anywhere else.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 12:48 PM
12 Units Available
Warren Wood
600 Warren Road #4-2C, Northeast Ithaca, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,836
1308 sqft
Welcome to Warren Wood Apartment Homes! We are located within minutes of Cayuga Lake in Northeast Ithaca, New York.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 12:48 PM
13 Units Available
Lansing West Apartments
2250 N Triphammer Rd #K-2D, Ithaca, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1308 sqft
Situated in a very attractive neighborhood, Lansing West Apartments is located in Ithaca, New York. We are within walking distance to conveniences such as restaurants, shopping, and everyday needs.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Warren Rd
542 Warren Road, Northeast Ithaca, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1000 sqft
Nwly Remdld 3 Bdrm nr Cornell, Dewitt & Northeast Schools Available 08/01/20 Enjoy residing in a newly remodeled 3 bedroom apartment just steps from Northeast Elementary School, Ithaca's number one elementary school and Dewitt Middle School.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Private and Cozy with Large Yard
715 North Aurora Street, Ithaca, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
Furnished, Private and Cozy with Large Yard Available 08/01/20 Clean, bright, spacious and incredibly central second floor duplex unit in Ithaca's beautiful Fall Creek neighborhood! Just blocks from Ithaca's city center Commons boasting the city's
Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
3 Units Available
Aces Apartments
426 Eddy Street, Ithaca, NY
Aces Apartments, on the corner of Eddy and Williams St., feature prominently on this historic Collegetown block. These apartments offer convenient access to Cornell University and local businesses.
Results within 5 miles of Cayuga Heights
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
UPPER COLLEGETOWN - CLOSE TO CAMPUS
210 Delaware Avenue, Ithaca, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
This three bedroom apartment is very bright with large bedrooms. There are hardwood floors. There is a nice sunporch and front porch with great views. The house is in upper Collegetown, very close to Cornell.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
219 Snyder Hill Rd Apt-A Ithaca NY 14850
219 Snyder Hill Road, East Ithaca, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Three bedroom Apartment ($1,600 + Utilities)/ 12 months lease term in Ithaca, NY at 219 Snyder Hill Rd - AptA from July-2020. The apartment has it's own dishwasher, laundry washer/dryer and a backyard and a garage. Closet and storage space.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Fidler Road 3 Bedroom Available
107 Fidler Road, Tompkins County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1012 sqft
Fidler Road 3 Bedroom Available 08/01/20 *** Be sure to ask about our SPECIAL DISCOUNT for Hospital employees*** Video Walkthrough available. On a quiet side road in a family friendly neighborhood near Ithaca Beer Co.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
809 S. Aurora St.
809 South Aurora Street, Ithaca, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
809 S. Aurora St Available 08/05/20 Now available as a 10 month lease from August 5, 2020 till June 5, 2021. Just $400.00 per person, per month, with a signed ten month lease. If needed lease can be extended to 12 months.
Results within 10 miles of Cayuga Heights
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Taughannock Hawk's Landing
7215 Jacksonville Road, Tompkins County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
3 BDR Retreat-Like House, AC, State Park, Waterfall, Renewable Energy, Peaceful Available 08/01/20 Beautiful renovated 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home for rent - Only 6 miles to Cayuga Medical Center and 10 miles to Cornell.