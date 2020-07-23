Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:43 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Camillus, NY with balconies

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
Canal Crossing Apartments
130 Saddlestone Pl, Camillus, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,435
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1113 sqft
Camillus' newest apartments in Township 5 boast high-end interiors, upscale amenities. A state-of-the-art gym, granite countertops, and community social spaces and private outdoor spaces. Close to major roadways NYS Thruway/I-90, Route 695 and Route 5.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Camillus
26 W Genesee St
26 West Genesee Street, Camillus, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
A spacious single family home - This 4/5 bedroom, 3 full bathroom home is located in the heart of Baldwinsville.

1 of 28

Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
Camillus
28 North Street 2
28 North Street, Camillus, NY
1 Bedroom
$725
Camillus, NY 1 bedroom apt with a BEAUTIFUL view! - Property Id: 252283 Available immediately is a beautiful one bedroom apartment in the Village of Camillus.
Results within 5 miles of Camillus

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
3949 Derby Drive
3949 Derby Drive, Onondaga County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2087 sqft
Take advantage of this "Sherwood Farms" home to rent located in West Genesee School District! This home offers 4 bedrooms and 2.
Results within 10 miles of Camillus
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
Village of Baldwinsville
The Landings at Meadowood
111 Pebblewood Lane, Baldwinsville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,310
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new, luxurious complex close to shopping, dining, the Lakeview Amphitheater, and the Seneca River Trail in Baldwinsville. Pet-friendly apartments with chef-inspired kitchens and private outdoor living spaces.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Washington Square
2418 Lodi Street 1
2418 Lodi Street, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 (NO PETS & NO SMOKING) 2418 Lodi Street Unit #1 - Property Id: 225108 APARTMENT IS ONLY SHOWN ON A WEEKEND NEXT OPEN HOUSE DATE: PLEASE EMAIL TURBO-TENANT'S PRESCREENER QUESTIONNAIRE IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN TRYING TO

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
63 Jordan Street
63 Jordan Street, Skaneateles, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1800 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath home is located in the heart of the village. Real walk to the schools, parks, restaurants and shops.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
110 East Main Street
110 East Main Street, Elbridge, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
2187 sqft
Gorgeous rental property available from mid October through May 2021. Offers a wide open floor plan with and adjoined kitchen and great room. 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and a full basement for storage.

1 of 15

Last updated May 15 at 06:43 PM
1 Unit Available
Galeville
113 Viking Place
113 Viking Place, Onondaga County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1248 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!  CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!  CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Liverpool, NY is now available.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Liverpool
902 Tulip St 2
902 Tulip St, Liverpool, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom Liverpool $1275 - Property Id: 248165 Village Home Apartments (Dan Canino) 2 bedroom $1275/month Heat and water included Fully renovated and updated 2 bedroom apartment with a closed in balcony.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Camillus, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Camillus renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

