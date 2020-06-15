Millstream Apartments

Amenities
Millstream Manor Apartments are now accepting applications for a 1 bedroom apartment!
Featuring:
Brand new remodel!
New appliances
Carpeting
Located within walking distance to shops, pharmacies, and restaurants
Spacious closets
Cable ready
Off-street parking
On-site laundry care centers
You may apply online by visiting www.millstreammanor.com by clicking on "become a resident" to the right hand side of your screen. You may call show contact info for more information.
We accept Section 8, DSS payments, and Public Assistance.
"In accordance with Federal law and U.S. Department of Agriculture policy, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, religion, sex, familial status, sexual orientation, and reprisal (Not all prohibited bases apply to all programs).
(RLNE1447459)