Millstream Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated accessible carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 accessible on-site laundry parking

Millstream Manor Apartments are now accepting applications for a 1 bedroom apartment!



Featuring:

Brand new remodel!

New appliances

Carpeting

Located within walking distance to shops, pharmacies, and restaurants

Spacious closets

Cable ready

Off-street parking

On-site laundry care centers



You may apply online by visiting www.millstreammanor.com by clicking on "become a resident" to the right hand side of your screen. You may call show contact info for more information.



We accept Section 8, DSS payments, and Public Assistance.



"In accordance with Federal law and U.S. Department of Agriculture policy, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, religion, sex, familial status, sexual orientation, and reprisal (Not all prohibited bases apply to all programs).



(RLNE1447459)