Camden, NY
Millstream Apartments
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

Millstream Apartments

20 Masonic Avenue · (315) 245-0400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

20 Masonic Avenue, Camden, NY 13316

Price and availability

Millstream Manor Apartments are now accepting applications for a 1 bedroom apartment!

Featuring:
Brand new remodel!
New appliances
Carpeting
Located within walking distance to shops, pharmacies, and restaurants
Spacious closets
Cable ready
Off-street parking
On-site laundry care centers

You may apply online by visiting www.millstreammanor.com by clicking on "become a resident" to the right hand side of your screen. You may call show contact info for more information.

We accept Section 8, DSS payments, and Public Assistance.

"In accordance with Federal law and U.S. Department of Agriculture policy, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, religion, sex, familial status, sexual orientation, and reprisal (Not all prohibited bases apply to all programs).

(RLNE1447459)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Millstream Apartments have any available units?
Millstream Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Camden, NY.
What amenities does Millstream Apartments have?
Some of Millstream Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Millstream Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Millstream Apartments isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Millstream Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Millstream Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camden.
Does Millstream Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Millstream Apartments does offer parking.
Does Millstream Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Millstream Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Millstream Apartments have a pool?
No, Millstream Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Millstream Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Millstream Apartments has accessible units.
Does Millstream Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Millstream Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Millstream Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Millstream Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
