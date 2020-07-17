Amenities

The Residences at 279 North



Be the first to live in these brand-new apartments, just steps away from Symphony Circle.



The Residences at 279 North feature one- and two-bedroom layouts over 4 floors. These market-rate apartments include a private main entrance and dedicated elevator for resident and guest access. Each upscale unit includes bistro-style kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, air-conditioning and porcelain tile baths. Pets are welcome!



Located in Buffalo's historic Allentown neighborhood Close to restaurants, shops and entertainment venues.



Property Specs

•Granite counter-tops

•Custom cabinets

•Stainless-steel appliances

•In-unit washer and dryer

•Central Air

•Pet friendly with pet park

•Storage*



Tenant Services

•24-hour maintenance

•Bi - Monthly Housekeeping*



Utilities Included

•Water

•Trash

•Basic Cable

•Electric

•Gas

•WI-FI



Parking

•On-site surface parking (1 spot per unit)

•Underground parking*



*Available at additional cost

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/304724

