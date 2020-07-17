Amenities
The Residences at 279 North - Property Id: 304724
Be the first to live in these brand-new apartments, just steps away from Symphony Circle.
The Residences at 279 North feature one- and two-bedroom layouts over 4 floors. These market-rate apartments include a private main entrance and dedicated elevator for resident and guest access. Each upscale unit includes bistro-style kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, air-conditioning and porcelain tile baths. Pets are welcome!
Located in Buffalo's historic Allentown neighborhood Close to restaurants, shops and entertainment venues.
Property Specs
•Granite counter-tops
•Custom cabinets
•Stainless-steel appliances
•In-unit washer and dryer
•Central Air
•Pet friendly with pet park
•Storage*
Tenant Services
•24-hour maintenance
•Bi - Monthly Housekeeping*
Utilities Included
•Water
•Trash
•Basic Cable
•Electric
•Gas
•WI-FI
Parking
•On-site surface parking (1 spot per unit)
•Underground parking*
*Available at additional cost
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/304724
Property Id 304724
(RLNE5876334)