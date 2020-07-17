All apartments in Buffalo
Symphony Circle
Symphony Circle

279 North Street · (716) 854-0060
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

279 North Street, Buffalo, NY 14201
Bryant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1400 · Avail. now

$1,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
elevator
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
The Residences at 279 North - Property Id: 304724

Be the first to live in these brand-new apartments, just steps away from Symphony Circle.

The Residences at 279 North feature one- and two-bedroom layouts over 4 floors. These market-rate apartments include a private main entrance and dedicated elevator for resident and guest access. Each upscale unit includes bistro-style kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, air-conditioning and porcelain tile baths. Pets are welcome!

Located in Buffalo's historic Allentown neighborhood Close to restaurants, shops and entertainment venues.

Property Specs
•Granite counter-tops
•Custom cabinets
•Stainless-steel appliances
•In-unit washer and dryer
•Central Air
•Pet friendly with pet park
•Storage*

Tenant Services
•24-hour maintenance
•Bi - Monthly Housekeeping*

Utilities Included
•Water
•Trash
•Basic Cable
•Electric
•Gas
•WI-FI

Parking
•On-site surface parking (1 spot per unit)
•Underground parking*

*Available at additional cost
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/304724
Property Id 304724

(RLNE5876334)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Symphony Circle have any available units?
Symphony Circle has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buffalo, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Rent Report.
What amenities does Symphony Circle have?
Some of Symphony Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Symphony Circle currently offering any rent specials?
Symphony Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Symphony Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, Symphony Circle is pet friendly.
Does Symphony Circle offer parking?
Yes, Symphony Circle offers parking.
Does Symphony Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Symphony Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Symphony Circle have a pool?
No, Symphony Circle does not have a pool.
Does Symphony Circle have accessible units?
No, Symphony Circle does not have accessible units.
Does Symphony Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, Symphony Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
