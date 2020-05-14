98 Bickford Ave

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom House - 98 Bickford - Beautiful 3 Bedroom House! Local establishments are within walking distance. Dollar General, Louis Texas Hots, Bailey Avenue Pizza. Local Schools: My Precious Angels Daycare, Kensington High School, and Westminster Community Charter School.
Rent
-$1000/month
-Rent includes water and trash
-Tenant must supply own appliances and other utilities
-Minimum 1yr lease agreement required.
Requirements to Move In:
-Complete application for all adults 18yrs of age or older.
-Proof of Income required and a copy of identification.
-First month and security deposit
-Full Background/Credit Check
-Landlord References
Please call Marilyn at (716)310-0490 (1st contact) or Wendy at (716) 982-1640 (2nd Contact) if you have any questions or for showing times!
SCHEDULED SHOWINGS:
Saturday 5/9/20 @ 11 AM
(RLNE5708905)