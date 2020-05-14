All apartments in Buffalo
98 Bickford Ave

98 Bickford Avenue · (716) 748-7253
Location

98 Bickford Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14215
Kensington

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 98 Bickford Ave · Avail. now

$1,000

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1285 sqft

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom House - 98 Bickford - Beautiful 3 Bedroom House! Local establishments are within walking distance. Dollar General, Louis Texas Hots, Bailey Avenue Pizza. Local Schools: My Precious Angels Daycare, Kensington High School, and Westminster Community Charter School.

Rent
-$1000/month
-Rent includes water and trash
-Tenant must supply own appliances and other utilities
-Minimum 1yr lease agreement required.

Requirements to Move In:
-Complete application for all adults 18yrs of age or older.
-Proof of Income required and a copy of identification.
-First month and security deposit
-Full Background/Credit Check
-Landlord References

Please call Marilyn at (716)310-0490 (1st contact) or Wendy at (716) 982-1640 (2nd Contact) if you have any questions or for showing times!

SCHEDULED SHOWINGS:
Saturday 5/9/20 @ 11 AM

(RLNE5708905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98 Bickford Ave have any available units?
98 Bickford Ave has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buffalo, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Rent Report.
Is 98 Bickford Ave currently offering any rent specials?
98 Bickford Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98 Bickford Ave pet-friendly?
No, 98 Bickford Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buffalo.
Does 98 Bickford Ave offer parking?
No, 98 Bickford Ave does not offer parking.
Does 98 Bickford Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 98 Bickford Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 98 Bickford Ave have a pool?
No, 98 Bickford Ave does not have a pool.
Does 98 Bickford Ave have accessible units?
No, 98 Bickford Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 98 Bickford Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 98 Bickford Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 98 Bickford Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 98 Bickford Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
