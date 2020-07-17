789 Crescent Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

First floor, 3 bedroom owner occupied, 1,200 square foot apartment located in the much desired Parkside area. Master bedroom boasts large closets. Appliances included, new dishwasher. Large Living Room and Dining Room with lots of natural light. Bonus sun room, large remodeled bathroom, laundry hook-ups in basement. Storage in basement. No Dogs allowed. One off street parking spot. Close to the Buffalo Zoo, "Hub of Hertel", Delaware Park. First month's rent and security deposit due upon lease signing. $15.00 background check per applicant. No smokers please! Avaialble July 1st.