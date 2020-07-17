All apartments in Buffalo
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

789 Crescent Avenue

789 Crescent Avenue · (716) 689-7800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

789 Crescent Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14216
Park Meadow

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 4474 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
First floor, 3 bedroom owner occupied, 1,200 square foot apartment located in the much desired Parkside area. Master bedroom boasts large closets. Appliances included, new dishwasher. Large Living Room and Dining Room with lots of natural light. Bonus sun room, large remodeled bathroom, laundry hook-ups in basement. Storage in basement. No Dogs allowed. One off street parking spot. Close to the Buffalo Zoo, "Hub of Hertel", Delaware Park. First month's rent and security deposit due upon lease signing. $15.00 background check per applicant. No smokers please! Avaialble July 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 789 Crescent Avenue have any available units?
789 Crescent Avenue has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buffalo, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Rent Report.
What amenities does 789 Crescent Avenue have?
Some of 789 Crescent Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 789 Crescent Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
789 Crescent Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 789 Crescent Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 789 Crescent Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buffalo.
Does 789 Crescent Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 789 Crescent Avenue offers parking.
Does 789 Crescent Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 789 Crescent Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 789 Crescent Avenue have a pool?
No, 789 Crescent Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 789 Crescent Avenue have accessible units?
No, 789 Crescent Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 789 Crescent Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 789 Crescent Avenue has units with dishwashers.
