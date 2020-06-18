Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Welcome to 78 Meech Street! This 4 bedroom, 1 and a half bathroom home boasts several amenities! 2 stories and extra space/storage in the basement! Close to Main St. and the University!



*Central A/C!

*Large fenced in yard

*Patio off a bedroom

*Large front porch

*Off street parking- driveway

*Washer Dryer in Basement

* Natural woodwork

* Spacious living space

* 2 stories

* Finished basement



Professionally managed by Towne Housing Real Estate. Equal opportunity housing. Lease term to expire May 2021. Pets negotiable with additional restrictions and fees. Application/Screening/Proof of income required. Rent includes garbage. Tenant(s) to pay all other utilities including water, gas and electricity, Tenant(s) responsible for snow removal. Lawn care is now included! . Tenant(s) must also obtain a personal renter's insurance policy.



Please visit our website at www.townehousing.com in order to inquire and/or fill out an application, as well as, view our other available listings. All persons age 18yrs or older must apply separately and use a separate email address. No in-person showings at this time. For a virtual tour, visit our Towne Housing YouTube page.