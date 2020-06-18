All apartments in Buffalo
78 Meech Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:00 AM

78 Meech Street

78 Meech Ave · No Longer Available
Location

78 Meech Ave, Buffalo, NY 14208
Hamlin Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Welcome to 78 Meech Street! This 4 bedroom, 1 and a half bathroom home boasts several amenities! 2 stories and extra space/storage in the basement! Close to Main St. and the University!

*Central A/C!
*Large fenced in yard
*Patio off a bedroom
*Large front porch
*Off street parking- driveway
*Washer Dryer in Basement
* Natural woodwork
* Spacious living space
* 2 stories
* Finished basement

Professionally managed by Towne Housing Real Estate. Equal opportunity housing. Lease term to expire May 2021. Pets negotiable with additional restrictions and fees. Application/Screening/Proof of income required. Rent includes garbage. Tenant(s) to pay all other utilities including water, gas and electricity, Tenant(s) responsible for snow removal. Lawn care is now included! . Tenant(s) must also obtain a personal renter's insurance policy.

Please visit our website at www.townehousing.com in order to inquire and/or fill out an application, as well as, view our other available listings. All persons age 18yrs or older must apply separately and use a separate email address. No in-person showings at this time. For a virtual tour, visit our Towne Housing YouTube page.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78 Meech Street have any available units?
78 Meech Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buffalo, NY.
How much is rent in Buffalo, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Rent Report.
What amenities does 78 Meech Street have?
Some of 78 Meech Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78 Meech Street currently offering any rent specials?
78 Meech Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 Meech Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 78 Meech Street is pet friendly.
Does 78 Meech Street offer parking?
Yes, 78 Meech Street does offer parking.
Does 78 Meech Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78 Meech Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 Meech Street have a pool?
No, 78 Meech Street does not have a pool.
Does 78 Meech Street have accessible units?
No, 78 Meech Street does not have accessible units.
Does 78 Meech Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 78 Meech Street does not have units with dishwashers.
