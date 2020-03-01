All apartments in Buffalo
702 Taunton

702 Taunton Place · (716) 689-6006
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Buffalo
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Garage
Apartments under $800
Location

702 Taunton Place, Buffalo, NY 14214
Starin Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 806 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
This side-by-side North Buffalo Duplex is just a few blocks from Main Street & Hertel Avenue and at the end of the street is the start of the North Buffalo Rails-to-Trails bike & walking path. It is an 806 sq. ft. two-story 2 bedroom, 1 bath. The monthly rent includes lawn care, snow removal, 24 hour emergency maintenance & kitchen appliances. Gas, electric & water would be additional. The shared basement has individual washer & dryer hook-ups as well as storage units. Off-street parking behind the building. Available for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 Taunton have any available units?
702 Taunton has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buffalo, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Rent Report.
Is 702 Taunton currently offering any rent specials?
702 Taunton isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 Taunton pet-friendly?
No, 702 Taunton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buffalo.
Does 702 Taunton offer parking?
Yes, 702 Taunton does offer parking.
Does 702 Taunton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 Taunton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 Taunton have a pool?
No, 702 Taunton does not have a pool.
Does 702 Taunton have accessible units?
No, 702 Taunton does not have accessible units.
Does 702 Taunton have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 Taunton does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 702 Taunton have units with air conditioning?
No, 702 Taunton does not have units with air conditioning.
