702 Taunton

This side-by-side North Buffalo Duplex is just a few blocks from Main Street & Hertel Avenue and at the end of the street is the start of the North Buffalo Rails-to-Trails bike & walking path. It is an 806 sq. ft. two-story 2 bedroom, 1 bath. The monthly rent includes lawn care, snow removal, 24 hour emergency maintenance & kitchen appliances. Gas, electric & water would be additional. The shared basement has individual washer & dryer hook-ups as well as storage units. Off-street parking behind the building. Available for immediate occupancy.