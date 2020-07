Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Full house (5 bedrooms) located in the Elmwood Village.

This house is walking distance to Buffalo State College



The house has a living room and dining room.

Two full bathrooms in the home, one located upstairs and one downstairs

Washer and dryer included (in kitchen)

Stove and fridge are also included in the rent

2 bedrooms on the 1st floor and 3 on the 2nd floor



This house has off street parking included



The property will have the lawn mowed in warm weather months



One year lease, along deposits required



Well qualified tenants with good rental and employment history



Tenant: pays gas & electric

Landlord: pays water & garbage



https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/freewill



*Due to COVID-19 and the NYS Pause act we are limiting showings and offering additional photos and video walk through of units to keep current and interested tenants safe