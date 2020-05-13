346 Bryant Street - 8

Amenities
Updated 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of Elmwood Village. Steps to Elmwood Ave, schools ,restaurants , shopping and the Medical Corridor. The apartment features a living room, dining room, 2 bedrooms, kitchen, bath and a separate office/computer room. The rent includes all utilities except electric. 24/7 maintenance staff on call, professional management
As an equal opportunity housing provider, Power Play Partners, LLC and its affiliates are committed to fair housing practices. We provide housing opportunities without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, marital status, disability, national origin, source of income, sexual orientation, gender identity, military status, familial status or immigration and citizenship status.
Prime location in Elmwood Village. The Bryant Place Apartments are situated on Bryant St. between Ashland and Norwood Avenues. 32 Units all 2 bdrms professionally managed 24/7.