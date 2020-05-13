All apartments in Buffalo
Find more places like 346 Bryant Street - 8.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buffalo, NY
/
346 Bryant Street - 8
Last updated May 13 2020 at 6:01 PM

346 Bryant Street - 8

346 Bryant St · (716) 548-3950
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Buffalo
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments under $800
See all

Location

346 Bryant St, Buffalo, NY 14222
Bryant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
Updated 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of Elmwood Village. Steps to Elmwood Ave, schools ,restaurants , shopping and the Medical Corridor. The apartment features a living room, dining room, 2 bedrooms, kitchen, bath and a separate office/computer room. The rent includes all utilities except electric. 24/7 maintenance staff on call, professional management

As an equal opportunity housing provider, Power Play Partners, LLC and its affiliates are committed to fair housing practices. We provide housing opportunities without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, marital status, disability, national origin, source of income, sexual orientation, gender identity, military status, familial status or immigration and citizenship status.
Prime location in Elmwood Village. The Bryant Place Apartments are situated on Bryant St. between Ashland and Norwood Avenues. 32 Units all 2 bdrms professionally managed 24/7.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 346 Bryant Street - 8 have any available units?
346 Bryant Street - 8 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buffalo, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Rent Report.
What amenities does 346 Bryant Street - 8 have?
Some of 346 Bryant Street - 8's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 346 Bryant Street - 8 currently offering any rent specials?
346 Bryant Street - 8 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 346 Bryant Street - 8 pet-friendly?
No, 346 Bryant Street - 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buffalo.
Does 346 Bryant Street - 8 offer parking?
Yes, 346 Bryant Street - 8 does offer parking.
Does 346 Bryant Street - 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 346 Bryant Street - 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 346 Bryant Street - 8 have a pool?
No, 346 Bryant Street - 8 does not have a pool.
Does 346 Bryant Street - 8 have accessible units?
Yes, 346 Bryant Street - 8 has accessible units.
Does 346 Bryant Street - 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 346 Bryant Street - 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 346 Bryant Street - 8?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buffalo 1 BedroomsBuffalo 2 Bedrooms
Buffalo Apartments with GarageBuffalo Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buffalo Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tonawanda, NYHamburg, NYOrchard Park, NY
Lockport, NYCheektowaga, NY
Niagara Falls, NYKenmore, NY
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity