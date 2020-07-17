304 Lafayette Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Updated unit just to the west of Richmond Ave on Lafayette Ave available JULY 1ST. Stunning first floor 3 bedroom apartment with all new engineered hardwood floors, beautifully updated and modern kitchen and bath and your own private, in unit laundry. Short walk to many restaurants and shops in Elmwood Village, 5 Points area, and Grant St! Owner pays for water and garbage, tenant pays for gas and electric. First month and security deposit due at signing. No pets and no smoking. Street parking yet easy to find a spot on street year round.