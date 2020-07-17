All apartments in Buffalo
304 Lafayette Avenue
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

304 Lafayette Avenue

304 Lafayette Avenue · (716) 425-2472
Location

304 Lafayette Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14213
Forest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated unit just to the west of Richmond Ave on Lafayette Ave available JULY 1ST. Stunning first floor 3 bedroom apartment with all new engineered hardwood floors, beautifully updated and modern kitchen and bath and your own private, in unit laundry. Short walk to many restaurants and shops in Elmwood Village, 5 Points area, and Grant St! Owner pays for water and garbage, tenant pays for gas and electric. First month and security deposit due at signing. No pets and no smoking. Street parking yet easy to find a spot on street year round.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Lafayette Avenue have any available units?
304 Lafayette Avenue has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buffalo, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Rent Report.
Is 304 Lafayette Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
304 Lafayette Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Lafayette Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 304 Lafayette Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buffalo.
Does 304 Lafayette Avenue offer parking?
No, 304 Lafayette Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 304 Lafayette Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 Lafayette Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Lafayette Avenue have a pool?
No, 304 Lafayette Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 304 Lafayette Avenue have accessible units?
No, 304 Lafayette Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Lafayette Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 Lafayette Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 304 Lafayette Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 Lafayette Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
