Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss the opportunity to reside in one of Buffalo's most prestigious neighborhoods and enjoy the waterfont this summer living in this beautifully updated waterfront townhome! Each bedroom has it's own private full bathroom and there is a half bath located on the main floor with easy access from the living room, kitchen and dining area. Ground floor has laundry, common area and large room that could be used as additional living space or a 3rd bedroom along with plenty of storage space. This unit also boasts attached garage parking for two! Schedule your showing and pack your belongings! Available for August move in.