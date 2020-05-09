235 Potomac Avenue - 2

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Join us while we add the finishing touches to this this newly remodeled, large four-bedroom, 2 story, apartment on the West Side of Buffalo! ******CUSTOM, BUILT-TO SUITE UPDATES FOR LONG-TERM TENDENCY , ASK ME ABOUT YOUR OPTIONS AT THE SHOWING******Conveniently located near Forest Ave. and area shops, grocery stores and local hot spots such as The Gypsy Parlor, this apartment has just the location and space that you have been searching for! It's features included:



* Large living room/dining room

* Fresh paint throughout

* Newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom

* New flooring throughout

* Large closets, lots of storage space

* Butler's pantry

* Natural woodwork

* Spacious bathroom

* Washer/Dryer hookups

* Shared off-street parking

* 2 stories

* 4 spacious bedrooms

* Additional living room/space on second level



Professionally managed by Towne Housing Real Estate. Equal opportunity housing. Application/Screening/Proof of income required. Application fees are not refundable, but are transferable within a 30 day period. Rent includes water and garbage fees. Tenant(s) to pay all other utilities, including gas and electricity. Pets negotiable with additional fees/restrictions. Appliances are negotiable for an extra $100/month. Preferred lease term to expire the end of April 2021. We also have the lower, 2BR apartment for rent at this same address and are offering a discounted rate if both are rented together!



For a list of all of our available rentals, please visit the website at www.townehousing.com. To sign up for a time to view this listing, please call 7166382176 and enter the street number. . To apply, please go to https://townehousing.com/application-process/ Thank you and we look forward to connecting with you soon!