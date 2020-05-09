All apartments in Buffalo
Buffalo, NY
235 Potomac Avenue - 2
235 Potomac Avenue - 2

235 Potomac Avenue · (716) 638-2176
Location

235 Potomac Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14213
Forest

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Join us while we add the finishing touches to this this newly remodeled, large four-bedroom, 2 story, apartment on the West Side of Buffalo! ******CUSTOM, BUILT-TO SUITE UPDATES FOR LONG-TERM TENDENCY , ASK ME ABOUT YOUR OPTIONS AT THE SHOWING******Conveniently located near Forest Ave. and area shops, grocery stores and local hot spots such as The Gypsy Parlor, this apartment has just the location and space that you have been searching for! It's features included:

* Large living room/dining room
* Fresh paint throughout
* Newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom
* New flooring throughout
* Large closets, lots of storage space
* Butler's pantry
* Natural woodwork
* Spacious bathroom
* Washer/Dryer hookups
* Shared off-street parking
* 2 stories
* 4 spacious bedrooms
* Additional living room/space on second level

Professionally managed by Towne Housing Real Estate. Equal opportunity housing. Application/Screening/Proof of income required. Application fees are not refundable, but are transferable within a 30 day period. Rent includes water and garbage fees. Tenant(s) to pay all other utilities, including gas and electricity. Pets negotiable with additional fees/restrictions. Appliances are negotiable for an extra $100/month. Preferred lease term to expire the end of April 2021. We also have the lower, 2BR apartment for rent at this same address and are offering a discounted rate if both are rented together!

For a list of all of our available rentals, please visit the website at www.townehousing.com. To sign up for a time to view this listing, please call 7166382176 and enter the street number. . To apply, please go to https://townehousing.com/application-process/ Thank you and we look forward to connecting with you soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Potomac Avenue - 2 have any available units?
235 Potomac Avenue - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buffalo, NY.
How much is rent in Buffalo, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 Potomac Avenue - 2 have?
Some of 235 Potomac Avenue - 2's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Potomac Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
235 Potomac Avenue - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Potomac Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 Potomac Avenue - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 235 Potomac Avenue - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 235 Potomac Avenue - 2 does offer parking.
Does 235 Potomac Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Potomac Avenue - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Potomac Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 235 Potomac Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 235 Potomac Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 235 Potomac Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Potomac Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 Potomac Avenue - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
