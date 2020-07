Amenities

Unique single family rental on a park-like 1 acre beautifully landscaped lot in the heart of Central Park with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Gleaming Brazilian cherry wood floors. Living room with gas fireplace, surround sound and mount over the fireplace wired for a flat screen TV. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Two large sunrooms with sliding glass doors and marble flooring complete the 1st floor. Second floor has 3+ bedrooms and master suite with ductless AC, storage galore and an office. Finished third floor is perfect for a children's playroom or studio/office. Off-street parking on a private road. Location and quality upgrades abound! This is the one!