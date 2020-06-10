20 Copsewood Avenue - 1

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Remodeled 3 bedroom in the heart of the Kensington Bailey area! Close to Save-A-Lot, Family Dollar, and other amenities. RENT INCLUDES GAS!!!



- hardwood floors

- new carpet in the bedrooms

- large living room with decorative fireplace

- formal dining room

- appliances will be provided

- good sized bedrooms

- large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space

- washer and dryer hookups in the basement

- GAS is included in rent!!! So no need to worry about that gas bill!

- PETS OK WITH ADDITIONAL FEES!!!!

-street parking only



Professionally managed by Towne Housing Real Estate. Equal opportunity housing. 12 month lease term preferred. Application/Screening/Proof of income required. Application fees are not refundable, but are transferable within a 30 day period. Rent includes garbage and water fees and GAS!!. Tenant(s) to pay all other utilities including electricity. Snow removal and lawn care are included. PETS OK with additional fees!!



INTRODUCTORY SPECIAL OF $100 OFF THE 1ST MONTH'S RENT. RENT IS $1250 FOR THE REMINDER OF THE LEASE TERM!! ASK ABOUT THE OTHER AVAILABLE APARTMENTS IN THE SAME COMPLEX!



Completely updated 3 bedroom apartment, minutes from Parkview! Walking distance to Ellicott Creek Park and a few minutes drive to local area shopping like Trader Joe's and Target! Also, just minutes from the I290

- Large Master Bedroom with Master Bathroom

- Stainless Steel Stove, Fridge, Microwave and DISHWASHER!!!

- Granite Countertops

- New Fixtures

- New windows

- Dimmer Lights in Bedrooms

- New Flooring throughout

- Fresh paint throughout

- Coin-opperated laundry coming soon!

- Private storage compartment in the basement

- Other available apartments in the building coming soon!

- Dedicated off-street parking



Professionally managed by Towne Housing Real Estate. Equal opportunity housing. Application/Screening/Proof of income required. Preferred lease term to expire the Spring of 2021 . Application fees are not refundable, but are transferable within a 30 day period. Rent includes water and garbage fees. Tenant(s) to pay all other utilities, including gas and electricity and are responsible for snow removal. Off-street parking. Dedicated storage. Sorry, no pets, please.



Please visit our website at www.townehousing.com in order to inquire and/or fill out an application, as well as, view our other available listings. All persons age 18yrs or older must apply separately and use a separate email address. No in-person showings at this time. For a virtual tour, visit our Towne Housing YouTube page.