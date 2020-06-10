All apartments in Buffalo
20 Copsewood Avenue - 1
Last updated June 10 2020 at 5:01 PM

20 Copsewood Avenue - 1

20 Copsewood Avenue · (716) 220-3596
Location

20 Copsewood Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14215
LaSalle

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Remodeled 3 bedroom in the heart of the Kensington Bailey area! Close to Save-A-Lot, Family Dollar, and other amenities. RENT INCLUDES GAS!!!

- hardwood floors
- new carpet in the bedrooms
- large living room with decorative fireplace
- formal dining room
- appliances will be provided
- good sized bedrooms
- large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space
- washer and dryer hookups in the basement
- GAS is included in rent!!! So no need to worry about that gas bill!
- PETS OK WITH ADDITIONAL FEES!!!!
-street parking only

Professionally managed by Towne Housing Real Estate. Equal opportunity housing. 12 month lease term preferred. Application/Screening/Proof of income required. Application fees are not refundable, but are transferable within a 30 day period. Rent includes garbage and water fees and GAS!!. Tenant(s) to pay all other utilities including electricity. Snow removal and lawn care are included. PETS OK with additional fees!!

INTRODUCTORY SPECIAL OF $100 OFF THE 1ST MONTH'S RENT. RENT IS $1250 FOR THE REMINDER OF THE LEASE TERM!! ASK ABOUT THE OTHER AVAILABLE APARTMENTS IN THE SAME COMPLEX!

Completely updated 3 bedroom apartment, minutes from Parkview! Walking distance to Ellicott Creek Park and a few minutes drive to local area shopping like Trader Joe's and Target! Also, just minutes from the I290
- Large Master Bedroom with Master Bathroom
- Stainless Steel Stove, Fridge, Microwave and DISHWASHER!!!
- Granite Countertops
- New Fixtures
- New windows
- Dimmer Lights in Bedrooms
- New Flooring throughout
- Fresh paint throughout
- Coin-opperated laundry coming soon!
- Private storage compartment in the basement
- Other available apartments in the building coming soon!
- Dedicated off-street parking

Professionally managed by Towne Housing Real Estate. Equal opportunity housing. Application/Screening/Proof of income required. Preferred lease term to expire the Spring of 2021 . Application fees are not refundable, but are transferable within a 30 day period. Rent includes water and garbage fees. Tenant(s) to pay all other utilities, including gas and electricity and are responsible for snow removal. Off-street parking. Dedicated storage. Sorry, no pets, please.

Please visit our website at www.townehousing.com in order to inquire and/or fill out an application, as well as, view our other available listings. All persons age 18yrs or older must apply separately and use a separate email address. No in-person showings at this time. For a virtual tour, visit our Towne Housing YouTube page.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Copsewood Avenue - 1 have any available units?
20 Copsewood Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buffalo, NY.
How much is rent in Buffalo, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 Copsewood Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 20 Copsewood Avenue - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Copsewood Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
20 Copsewood Avenue - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Copsewood Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Copsewood Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 20 Copsewood Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 20 Copsewood Avenue - 1 does offer parking.
Does 20 Copsewood Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Copsewood Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Copsewood Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 20 Copsewood Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 20 Copsewood Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 20 Copsewood Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Copsewood Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Copsewood Avenue - 1 has units with dishwashers.
