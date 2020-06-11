All apartments in Buffalo
Find more places like 153 Lovering Ave - Lower.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buffalo, NY
/
153 Lovering Ave - Lower
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

153 Lovering Ave - Lower

153 Lovering Avenue · (716) 222-2489
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Buffalo
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments under $800
See all

Location

153 Lovering Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14216
North Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1384 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
FOR RENT: Spacious 3 bed / 1 bath lower apartment in high-demand North Buffalo! This tastefully updated unit features granite countertops, bright white kitchen cabinets and appliances, modern light fixtures while maintaining traditional charm with natural hardwood floors and fireplace mantle. Front sun room is open to formal living room providing ample light and space to main living area. Amenities include central air, garage parking, private outdoor porch, built-in dishwasher and laundry in basement. Walking distance to Hertel Avenue shops and conveniences and just a short drive to Downtown Buffalo. No indoor smoking. Tenant pays gas and electric. Pets okay with Landlord approval and pet fee. Apply today; this one won't last long!

First month's rent and security deposit required at lease signing. Please submit the required online rental application at www.buffalocityliving.com/apply first.

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY HOUSING
How we qualify applicants:
>Previous landlord references
>Employment references
>Dates of eviction (if any)
>Current household income (Please note that we require applicants to prove their household income of at least 3.5 times the monthly rent in order to qualify. Housing assistance payment amounts can be counted as part of the income requirement.)

>Credit and criminal background check - minimum *625 FICO credit score required (*conditional approvals may be available for one co-signer and/or applicant with a minimum 525 FICO credit score who pay last month's rent up-front.)

Advertised by Buffalo City Living, LLC, NY Licensed Real Estate Broker, 2626 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14214.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 Lovering Ave - Lower have any available units?
153 Lovering Ave - Lower has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buffalo, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Rent Report.
What amenities does 153 Lovering Ave - Lower have?
Some of 153 Lovering Ave - Lower's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 Lovering Ave - Lower currently offering any rent specials?
153 Lovering Ave - Lower isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 Lovering Ave - Lower pet-friendly?
Yes, 153 Lovering Ave - Lower is pet friendly.
Does 153 Lovering Ave - Lower offer parking?
Yes, 153 Lovering Ave - Lower does offer parking.
Does 153 Lovering Ave - Lower have units with washers and dryers?
No, 153 Lovering Ave - Lower does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 Lovering Ave - Lower have a pool?
No, 153 Lovering Ave - Lower does not have a pool.
Does 153 Lovering Ave - Lower have accessible units?
No, 153 Lovering Ave - Lower does not have accessible units.
Does 153 Lovering Ave - Lower have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 153 Lovering Ave - Lower has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 153 Lovering Ave - Lower?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buffalo 1 BedroomsBuffalo 2 Bedrooms
Buffalo Apartments with GarageBuffalo Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buffalo Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tonawanda, NYHamburg, NYOrchard Park, NY
Lockport, NYCheektowaga, NY
Niagara Falls, NYKenmore, NY
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity