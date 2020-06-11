153 Lovering Ave - Lower

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

FOR RENT: Spacious 3 bed / 1 bath lower apartment in high-demand North Buffalo! This tastefully updated unit features granite countertops, bright white kitchen cabinets and appliances, modern light fixtures while maintaining traditional charm with natural hardwood floors and fireplace mantle. Front sun room is open to formal living room providing ample light and space to main living area. Amenities include central air, garage parking, private outdoor porch, built-in dishwasher and laundry in basement. Walking distance to Hertel Avenue shops and conveniences and just a short drive to Downtown Buffalo. No indoor smoking. Tenant pays gas and electric. Pets okay with Landlord approval and pet fee. Apply today; this one won't last long!



First month's rent and security deposit required at lease signing. Please submit the required online rental application at www.buffalocityliving.com/apply first.



EQUAL OPPORTUNITY HOUSING

How we qualify applicants:

>Previous landlord references

>Employment references

>Dates of eviction (if any)

>Current household income (Please note that we require applicants to prove their household income of at least 3.5 times the monthly rent in order to qualify. Housing assistance payment amounts can be counted as part of the income requirement.)



>Credit and criminal background check - minimum *625 FICO credit score required (*conditional approvals may be available for one co-signer and/or applicant with a minimum 525 FICO credit score who pay last month's rent up-front.)



Advertised by Buffalo City Living, LLC, NY Licensed Real Estate Broker, 2626 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14214.